MLB Draft 2023: We asked Google AI to pick the top 10 players, and it had some interesting results

The 2023 MLB Draft is set to take place between July 9 and 11 in Seattle. During the two-day affair, some of the best and brightest baseball talent from around the USA, and the world will be present.

Throughout the course of 20 rounds of picks, a total of 614 young baseball players will be selected by big-league clubs at the MLB Draft. Some will make big impacts with their teams, while others will never get the chance to step into an MLB batters box.

With so many names coming through, and a cornucopia of talent to choose from, breaking down the top picks of the 2023 MLB Draft is a difficult task. Thankfully, we were able to ask Bard.AI, a well-known Artificial Intelligence tool, to break down some of the top names for us, and present it in an easy, readable manner.

The selection of the order of the MLB Draft was done on December 6 2022 and completed by virtue of random draw. Despite having the second-highest odds in their favor, the Oakland Athletics wound up with the sixth overall pick in the MLB Draft.

MLB Draft: Getting the AI insight

With the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft set to go to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the AL tool seemed to think that LSU outfielder Dylan Crews will be the first name called in Seattle.

1. Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

Projected to be the first overall pick

6'3", 230 lbs

Hit .368 with 23 HRs and 72 RBIs in 2022

Has a powerful swing and above-average speed

2. Termarr Johnson, 2B, Georgia

Projected to go in the top 5

5'10", 185 lbs

Hit .360 with 12 HRs and 60 RBIs in 2022

Has excellent bat-to-ball skills and is a switch-hitter

3. Jacob Berry, 3B, LSU

Projected to go in the top 10

6'1", 205 lbs

Hit .339 with 15 HRs and 51 RBIs in 2022

Has a well-rounded game and can hit for average and power

Jacob Berry, a third baseman, shows how strong the baseball program is at LSU. Agile as he is sturdy, Berry pummeled 15 home runs last season while maintaining a degree of grace at his fielding position. He is projected to go very high in this year's MLB Draft.

4. Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly

Projected to go in the top 15

6'2", 180 lbs

Hit .386 with 11 HRs and 60 RBIs in 2022

Has excellent defensive skills and is a potential Gold Glove winner

5. Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage (Fla.) High

Projected to go in the top 20

6'3", 190 lbs

Throws 96-100 MPH with a good slider

Has a chance to be a top-of-the-rotation starter

6. Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech

Projected to go in the top 20

6'2", 215 lbs

Hit .336 with 22 HRs and 73 RBIs in 2022

Has a strong arm and is a good receiver

7. Justin Foscue, 2B, TCU

Projected to go in the top 25

6'2", 215 lbs

Hit .303 with 11 HRs and 56 RBIs in 2022

Has a good all-around game and is a potential Gold Glove winner

8. Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina

Projected to go in the top 30

6'3", 220 lbs

Throws 94-98 MPH with a good breaking ball

Has a chance to be a top-of-the-rotation starter

After Gavin Williams as the eighth pick, the AI tool expects the others to go in the top thirty. This is, interestingly, less sure than the assertions made about the names listed in the earlier rounds. Last season, the Baltimore Orioles had the first pick, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

9. Jace Jung, 3B, Texas Tech

Projected to go in the top 30

6'3", 210 lbs

Hit .355 with 16 HRs and 65 RBIs in 2022

Has a powerful swing and is a good defender

10. Brock Jones, OF, Stanford

Projected to go in the top 35

6'4", 210 lbs

Hit .367 with 12 HRs and 54 RBIs in 2022

Has a strong arm and is a good runner

While it is not possible to sure about the exact order of the 2023 MLB Draft, the AI tool has given us a lot of food for thought. While the names on this list certainly represent the MLB's future, do not expect to see them take the field this season, or anytime soon.

