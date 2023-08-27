Los Angeles Dodgers batter Max Muncy and manager Dave Roberts' were ejected on Saturday. The home plate umpire rang up Muncy to finish the eighth inning with the bases loaded.

The Dodgers were down by two runs at that point, making it a pivotal at-bat. Muncy and Roberts were furious, as the call was certainly questionable.

Muncy threw his bat to the ground and shouted at the umpire. Jason Heyward had to hold him back, and then Roberts entered the fray. Unimpressed with their behavior, the pair were ejected by officials.

Fans criticized the officials for the ejections on Twitter/X:

Max Muncy and Dave Roberts' friendship

Max Muncy's 2023 campaign has not been his strongest as he is batting .197/.328/.472 with 81 RBIs and 30 home runs. While the home runs are fine, the average is concerning.

Dave Roberts believes in Muncy, and has kept the slugger in the Dodgers' starting lineup all season. Muncy's home run on Saturday puts him in a very rare group of players with 30 home runs while batting under .200.

The Dodgers are in control of their fate in the National League West. They are in first place at 79-49 and have an 11.5-game advantage over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Unless we see a dramatic collapse in form, LA will win the division.

The Dodgers will undoubtedly look to get retribution for their early playoff departure last season, and are definitely a team that everyone will want to avoid.