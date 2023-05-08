New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge will be back in the team's lineup without restrictions on Tuesday, manager Aaron Judge confirmed Monday.
Judge was placed on the injured list last Monday with a hip strain he suffered during an awkward slide into third base. The curious steal attempt took place against the Minnesota Twins on April 26th.
The defending American League MVP attempted to play the next night at the Texas Rangers. He left the game, however, after showing noticable discomfort while striking out in two at-bats.
The New York Yankees went 3-5 without Aaron Judge in the lineup. His placement on the 10-day IL was made retroactive to April 28th.
Judge took part in the team's normal pregame workout on Monday, believed to be his final hurdle before being brought off the IL on Tuesday. He told the New York Post prior to Boone's confirmation:
"Ready to go. It’s been about five or six days [since the pain went away] so I’m feeling good. I’m glad it’s over with and excited to get back to this team."
Barring an injury to Harrison Bader in Monday's series opener against the Oakland Athletics, Aaron Judge's return will mean that the two planned main cogs of the New York Yankees outfield will be in the same lineup for the first time this season.
Judge is used to the crushing weight of heavy expectations, telling the New York Post:
"I'm just going to try to play my game – and don’t slide headfirst into third. Just try to keep with what I was doing early in the year. Don’t try to do too much on the base paths and I think we’ll be fine."
Yankees fans don't exactly trust Boone's confirmation of "no restrictions," however. It is no secret that the manager is not a favorite of most New Yorkers.
Of course, Judge coming off the IL means that the Yankees will have to make a corresponding move. As with all roster moves, New Yorkers are hoping and praying that this time the move will be to finally do away with embattled outfielder Aaron Hicks.
New York Yankees need a healthy Aaron Judge
Judge wasn't having the best start to the season, with a .261 batting average and six home runs in 26 games when he went on the IL. However, the Yankees are nowhere near as imposing of a team when he is not in the lineup.