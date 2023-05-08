New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge will be back in the team's lineup without restrictions on Tuesday, manager Aaron Judge confirmed Monday.

Judge was placed on the injured list last Monday with a hip strain he suffered during an awkward slide into third base. The curious steal attempt took place against the Minnesota Twins on April 26th.

The defending American League MVP attempted to play the next night at the Texas Rangers. He left the game, however, after showing noticable discomfort while striking out in two at-bats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone confirms what Aaron Judge said… he’ll definitely be back tomorrow with no restrictions Aaron Boone confirms what Aaron Judge said… he’ll definitely be back tomorrow with no restrictions https://t.co/FO3QHMmA5X

The New York Yankees went 3-5 without Aaron Judge in the lineup. His placement on the 10-day IL was made retroactive to April 28th.

Judge took part in the team's normal pregame workout on Monday, believed to be his final hurdle before being brought off the IL on Tuesday. He told the New York Post prior to Boone's confirmation:

"Ready to go. It’s been about five or six days [since the pain went away] so I’m feeling good. I’m glad it’s over with and excited to get back to this team."

🇺🇸Editor09🇺🇸 @Editor_BX Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone confirms what Aaron Judge said… he’ll definitely be back tomorrow with no restrictions Aaron Boone confirms what Aaron Judge said… he’ll definitely be back tomorrow with no restrictions https://t.co/FO3QHMmA5X Jesus about time for some good news twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st… Jesus about time for some good news twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st…

Nick @InaudibleShoutX @TalkinYanks Hope is back is ready to carry @TalkinYanks Hope is back is ready to carry

Barring an injury to Harrison Bader in Monday's series opener against the Oakland Athletics, Aaron Judge's return will mean that the two planned main cogs of the New York Yankees outfield will be in the same lineup for the first time this season.

Judge is used to the crushing weight of heavy expectations, telling the New York Post:

"I'm just going to try to play my game – and don’t slide headfirst into third. Just try to keep with what I was doing early in the year. Don’t try to do too much on the base paths and I think we’ll be fine."

Larry Rivera @LarryRi93180200 @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch Please tell him to forget about stealing bases he is to valuable he will get hurt again. Do not steal period @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch Please tell him to forget about stealing bases he is to valuable he will get hurt again. Do not steal period

Daren @Daren64383697 @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch That means no more head first slides, with his size he looks like a huge plane coming in for a crash landing. Rather have him slide feet first. @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch That means no more head first slides, with his size he looks like a huge plane coming in for a crash landing. Rather have him slide feet first.⚾️⚾️

Yankees fans don't exactly trust Boone's confirmation of "no restrictions," however. It is no secret that the manager is not a favorite of most New Yorkers.

Star @j__star2



He'll play Tuesday, not play Wednesday. Book it. @TalkinYanks "No restrictions".He'll play Tuesday, not play Wednesday. Book it. @TalkinYanks "No restrictions". He'll play Tuesday, not play Wednesday. Book it.

Bader Biceps 💪 @Bronxbicepcurls @TalkinYanks So he’ll have a scheduled rest day Wednesday and he will DH twice this weekend got it! @TalkinYanks So he’ll have a scheduled rest day Wednesday and he will DH twice this weekend got it!

Of course, Judge coming off the IL means that the Yankees will have to make a corresponding move. As with all roster moves, New Yorkers are hoping and praying that this time the move will be to finally do away with embattled outfielder Aaron Hicks.

New York Yankees need a healthy Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees welcomes teammates to the dugout

Judge wasn't having the best start to the season, with a .261 batting average and six home runs in 26 games when he went on the IL. However, the Yankees are nowhere near as imposing of a team when he is not in the lineup.

Poll : 0 votes