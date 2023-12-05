November 20 marked the date that pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was posted by his NPB team, the Orix Buffaloes. From that date, the 25-year old pitching ace had 45 days to ink a deal with an MLB team.

Ever since Yamamoto's name began to gain recognition from North American audiences, the New York Yankees have been the team considered best positioned to sign him. Now, it appears as though even more evidence has come out to suggest that outcome.

According to Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, a high-ranking American League executive claimed that the Yankees are zeroing in on a deal with Yamamoto. Jimmy Hascup's piece in NJ.com reiterated the words of the unnamed executive:

"“The Yankees are telling people they’re ahead of the pack on Yamamoto.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his debut for the Buffaloes in 2017, just days after his nineteenth birthday. In his six seasons there, the right-hander has gone 70-29, boasting a 1.29 ERA in 188 appearances out of the bullpen. He has also been named an MVP three times, and won the 2022 Japan Series.

The New York Yankees first began to find themselves being linked to Yamamoto in a serious capacity last September. Team GM Brian Cashman traveled to Japan to watch Yamamoto throw a no-hitter against the Chiba Lotte Mariners, the second of Yamamoto's NPB career.

"Yoshinobo Yamamoto's Yo-Yo Curve...and No Hitter! '1st time a pitcher has tossed no-hitters in back-to-back seasons since the two-league system was formed in 1950' He's coming to MLB and you're gonna want him on your team." - Rob Friedman

Drama pertaining to Yamamoto's MLB landing spot comes against the backdrop of Shohei Ohtani's free agency. Ohtani has recently been linked to both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays as baseball's first potential $500 million man continues to draw intrigue.

When he comes to MLB, it is expected that Yoshinobu Yamamoto could shift his role from a bullpen arm to the rotation. For the Yankees, this would be ideal. Starter Carlos Rodon struggled mightily in 2023 after signing a six-year deal. Moreover, questions remain about the long term health of starters Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto personifies NPB pitching standard

For many years, the NPB was, probably correctly, seen as a step below MLB. However, as more and more players, especially pitchers, show that they can hold the interest of some of MLB's most esteemed teams, that gap is only getting smaller.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has dominated in NPB, and teams seem to have no issue with believing that kind of success can be replicated in MLB.

