As the Houston Astros gear up to face the Texas Rangers in the American League Championship Series, manager Dusty Baker believes that their postseason experience will play a big role. The defending World Series champions overcame the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS and will now face the Rangers next. Baker believes that his team are well equipped to rise to the challenge and they know what it takes to win the title.

Dusty Baker in a prominent veteran in the MLB, having been a player for almost twenty years and then going on to become a manager. His managerial career has lasted about three decades now, having managed the likes of the San Francisco Giants, the Chicago Cubs, the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals before joining the Houston side in 2020.

Since joining the Astros, Baker has had an impressive record, winning the World series title last year and making the postseason in each of the seasons he's been with them. While they looked to have fallen short in the last week of the regular season, they managed to pull through and book a place in the postseason. However, now that they're here, their exprience playing in the deep end of the postseason will be a huge factor in their favor. Baker certainly seems to think so, saying:

“If you’re going to win one (World Series), you might as well win two... Our team has been here before.”

Astros manager Dusty Baker expresses his respect for Bruce Bochy ahead of their ALCS encounter

The oldest managers in the MLB are set to face each other in the ALDS in the coming days. Dusty Baker's Houston Astros are set to take on Bruce Bochy's Texas Rangers in what promises to be a thrilling affair. Ahead of the series, Baker has expressed the high respect he has for his Texas counterpart and how hard it is to come up against him.

While Astros are the defending champions having won the Word Series title last year, the Rangers pose a stiff challenge which will be tough to overcome. Whoever, manages to win the series could go on to be favorites to win the title this year.