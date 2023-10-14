On October 14, Astros manager Dusty Baker confirmed that Framber Valdez would be taking the mound in Game 1 of the ALCS. It will be the seventh straight Conference Series for the Astros to appear in, and the team will have an absolute flamethrower on the mound.

The defending champions have put forth some very strong pitching thus far in the postseason, and the Dominican left hander has been a massive part of that. Fans understand that, and are happy to see Framber back on the bump.

"Framber Valdez will start Game 2 of the ALCS, Dusty Baker said." - Chandler Rome

Framber Valdez, 29, is in the sixth season of his MLB career. This year, Valdez posted a record of 12-11 alongside a record of 3.45 in 198 innings, registering an even 200 strikeouts.

Game 2 will be in Valdez' hands after Justin Verlander pitches Game 1 against Texas Rangers' starter Jordan Montgomery. The Astros won the ALDS against the Minnesotsa Twins by a series score of 3-1. Meanwhile, the undefeated Rangers are 5-0 on the postseason, having outscored their opponents by a 31-12 margin.

Last year, Valdez pitched one game in the ALCS that saw the Astros sweep the New York Yankees. In his sole appearance in that series, Framber Valdez tossed seven innings of shutout ball, fanning nine Yankees.

Although Valdez' numbers are still incredibly strong, his figures actually represent a step down from the figures put up in the past few seasons. Last year, Valdez pitched an AL-best 201 innings, registering a career-best ERA of 2.82. Additionally, Valdez pitched three complete games, a figure that also led baseball.

While fans have reason to be excited, the heavy-hitting Texas Rangers are sure to pose a formidable threat, not just to Valdez, but to every Astros pitcher that they see this series.

Despite his young age Framber Valdez is a playoff animal

In his six seasons in MLB, Valdez has seen no fewer than ten postseason series. In that span, the stocky southpaw has a record of 7-3, an ERA of 3.82 and a WHIP of slightly over 1.2. The Rangers have not seen playoff action since 2016, but have shown themselves able to fire on all cylinders, tossing aside the 101-win Baltimore Orioles with relative ease. Now, it is up to Valdez and his counterparts in the rotation and bullpen to ensure that they advance to play for their third World Series since 2017.