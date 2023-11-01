When Dusty Baker announced his resignation as manager of the Houston Astros after the team's loss in the ALCS, fans were reeling. Baker had been involved with the club since 2020, and was seen as a big factor contributing to the Astros' World Series win in 2022.

After nineteen seasons playing in MLB, Baker made the move to coaching in 1993. Staggeringly, Dusty Baker has been involved in some three percent of all MLB games in history, whether in a managerial or playing capacity.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dusty Baker brings out the best in all his players." Congratulations on your retirement, Dusty!" - MLB Network

Now 74, Baker knew that it was time to call it quits after the Astros fell to the Texas Rangers in a seven-game ALCS. After 546 games in the Astros dugout, Baker's time had finally come.

While Astros fans understood Dusty Baker's motivation to retire, the former outfielder's departure has left the team with some big questions to answer. Already, pundits have stacked up articles that ask who may be succeeding Baker in the role.

In a recent statement, Houston Astros GM Dana Brown discussed the campaign to find Baker's replacement. According to Astros writer Chandler Rome, Brown is being careful not to rush the process, and has high standards to replace the oldest manager to win a championship in North American sports history.

Expand Tweet

"Astros GM Dana Brown on the managerial search: "I don't really have a timeframe right now ... I'm looking for someone with some leadership ability, someone that can run the clubhouse, someone with great feel for players and managing players. There's a lot I'm looking for." - Chandler Rome

Unfortunately for Dana Brown, the Astros are not the only team in the running for a new manager. Both the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians are in the market, and appear to be attracting significant attention for the role. Whether or not a replacement befitting of the great Dusty Baker can be found, remains to be seen.

Dusty Baker will leave a lasting legacy on Houston

While the Astros were well on their way to becoming a top team before Baker, Dusty made the team a modern dynasty. After falling short in his seventh straight ALCS, Baker finally decided to hand over the reigns. Now, it is of paramount importance that the spirit, passion, and knowledge of Baker can be resurrected in whoever the team choses as their next manager.