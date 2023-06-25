The 49,218 fans in attendance went absolutely wild as umpire Manny Gonzalez called a balk against Ryne Stanek in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium.

It was a controversial call at a critical stage of the game. With men on second and third base, Stankek seemed to step off the base and that was enough for the call. Jonny Deluca strolled home to the delight of the fans to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a one-run lead late in the game.

Stanek, Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros dugout were furious after the decision.

As per an article in ClutchPoints, Stanek spoke about the balk that ended up costing his team and believed it was the wrong call from the umpiring crew.

"A balk is intentionally trying to deceive a runner. At what point was I trying to deceive a runner?"

It was the first balk in Ryne Stanek's seven-year MLB career and it came at a crucial point in the game.

The Dodgers held on for an 8-7 victory for their second straight win against the Houston Astros to lock up the series.

The Dodgers improved to 43-33 and are now only half a game behind the San Francisco Giants for second in the National League West.

Dusty Baker and the Astros dropped to 41-36 on the year. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games and now trail the first-place Texas Rangers by 6.5 games.

Ryne Stanek's first career MLB balk cost the Astros in a thrilling game against the Dodgers

Ryne Stanek reacts to a balk call from the umpire at Dodger Stadium

This was a fascinating game between two of the league's most talented teams.

Los Angeles jumped out to an early three-run lead only for Houston to battle back with a run in the third and five in the fifth. The Astros led 7-3 going into the seventh inning before a memorable comeback from the home team.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas described the balk as "a good break for us" when asked about it after the game.

The two teams face on in the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

