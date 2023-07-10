The MLB All-Star Futures Game featured some of baseball's biggest prospects donning the National League and American League jerseys. The National League shut out the American League for a 5-0 win at T-Mobile Park.

The NL team won their second MLB All-Star Futures game since the AL vs NL was adopted by the League in 2019. Previously, since its inception in 1999, the US vs World format was followed. Team USA dominated the fixture with a 13-7 record.

The NL's first runs came off Kansas City Royals right-hander Will Klein, thanks to a single by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero. Another run was given away by Klein to Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford.

Nasim Nunez was adjudged the MVP of the game. The Marlins' prospective infielder was initially left out of the 2022 Futures Game. But selected this year, he impressed with a bases-clearing RBI double in the sixth innings that took the NL's lead to five.

Jacob Misiorowski shone, averaging 100.6 mph with his fastball. He had all ten of the fastest pitches in the game as the No. 4 Milwaukee Brewers prospect unleashed some serious heat.

The American League had no response, with all their top prospects failing. Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Automatic strike zone used in the MLB All-Star Futures Game

The MLB All-Star Futures Game implemented the ABS (Automatic Balls and Strike) technology with a challenge system. Each team was given the opportunity to challenge three calls made by the human umpires and officials.

This system has been applied in the minors. It is expected to be a matter of time before Rob Manfred and the MLB top brass introduce it in the majors.

The All-Star Futures Game will be followed by the MLB draft and the Home Run Derby. The festivities will conclude with the All-Stars Game on July 11.

