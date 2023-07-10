Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Baseball fans mock American League team's shut out loss in 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game: "Been the inferior league for years"

Baseball fans mock American League team's shut out loss in 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game: "Been the inferior league for years"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Jul 10, 2023 03:55 GMT
National League players celebrated after their shutout win against the American League in the MLB All-Stars Futures Game.
National League players celebrated after their shutout win against the American League in the MLB All-Stars Futures Game.

The MLB All-Star Futures Game featured some of baseball's biggest prospects donning the National League and American League jerseys. The National League shut out the American League for a 5-0 win at T-Mobile Park.

The NL team won their second MLB All-Star Futures game since the AL vs NL was adopted by the League in 2019. Previously, since its inception in 1999, the US vs World format was followed. Team USA dominated the fixture with a 13-7 record.

The NL's first runs came off Kansas City Royals right-hander Will Klein, thanks to a single by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero. Another run was given away by Klein to Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford.

Nasim Nunez was adjudged the MVP of the game. The Marlins' prospective infielder was initially left out of the 2022 Futures Game. But selected this year, he impressed with a bases-clearing RBI double in the sixth innings that took the NL's lead to five.

Jacob Misiorowski shone, averaging 100.6 mph with his fastball. He had all ten of the fastest pitches in the game as the No. 4 Milwaukee Brewers prospect unleashed some serious heat.

The American League had no response, with all their top prospects failing. Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

WTF? AL did nothing twitter.com/MLB/status/167…
the AL has been the inferior league for years and that doesn’t look to be changing twitter.com/mlb/status/167…
@MLB @SIRIUSXM @MLBPipeline NL Supremecy
@MLB @SIRIUSXM @MLBPipeline The National League is the best League
Nasim Nuñez is the first Marlins prospect EVER to be named MVP of the Futures Game (event started in 1999) https://t.co/L7dXYBmuVC
@MLB @SIRIUSXM @MLBPipeline NL just better 🥱
He put in the work 💪💪💪 twitter.com/mlbpipeline/st…
Nasim was a joy to work with helping the @BataviaMuckdogs run to the NY-Penn League playoffs. Hit for power, stole bases and picked up the MVP tonight! @Diamonds_Nas23 twitter.com/mlbdevelops/st… https://t.co/3Nngcd0qrr
@MLBNetwork @RawlingsSports @SIRIUSXM @Mariners @TMobilePark Raul and the NL to roll tonight 4 innings, 0 runs, 0 ER, 1BB, 6KNL 7 runsAL 2 runs🔥🔥 Thank you for the opportunity.🙏🙏🤞🤞
@MLBNetwork @RawlingsSports @SIRIUSXM @Mariners @TMobilePark Raul Ibanez with the NL with tge cardinals boys having a stellar performance

Automatic strike zone used in the MLB All-Star Futures Game

The MLB All-Star Futures Game implemented the ABS (Automatic Balls and Strike) technology with a challenge system. Each team was given the opportunity to challenge three calls made by the human umpires and officials.

This system has been applied in the minors. It is expected to be a matter of time before Rob Manfred and the MLB top brass introduce it in the majors.

The All-Star Futures Game will be followed by the MLB draft and the Home Run Derby. The festivities will conclude with the All-Stars Game on July 11.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...