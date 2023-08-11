It is easy to overlook outfielder Kyle Tucker when scrolling down the extremely talented Houston Astros roster. Competing alongside MLB greats such as Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman makes it difficult for him to get the recognition he deserves. Tucker, however, has quietly developed into one of the league's star players.

The lefty hitter has been outstanding for the Astros this season. He is slashing .296/.378/.514 and has already racked up 21 home runs, 84 RBIs and 123 hits. Add to that his 24 stolen bases and his 66 runs and it is easy to see why there is so much buzz around the left-handed hitter.

Tucker is a two-time All-Star and won a Gold Glove in 2022. He was a key figure in the Astros' championship run last season. Despite his impressive resume, many still feel the 26-year-old does not get the credit he deserves.

MLB podcaster Ben Verlander touched on Tucker's incredible year on a recent episode of the Flippin' Bats Podcast.

"Kyle Tucker is the most underrated player in baseball," said Verlander

Verlander, whose brother Justin Verlander also plays for the Astros, called on the organization to resolve Tucker's contract situation.

"Pay the man," added Verlander

Verlander went on to say that if it were not for Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, Tucker would be a candidate for the American League MVP

The outfielders is currently is on a one-year, $5 million deal. He is set to go into salary arbitration next year and would only become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.

Astros GM Dana Brown recently said that he feels Kyle Tucker "will be an Astro for life."

Kyle Tucker is currently in his sixth season with the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros selected Tucker with the fifth pick in the 2015 draft. After spending a few years in the organization's farm system, he made his MLB debut in 2018 against the Chicago White Sox.

Tucker has played his entire six-year MLB career with Houston and has worked hard to become a everyday player in the lineup. He has recorded 94 home runs, 340 RBIs, 495 hits and 77 stolen bases over 512 games with the organization.

Considering his young age, consistancy and ability to continually improve, the Astros would be careless to lose the talented player.