Blake Snell Free Agency Update: Yankees retain interest in Cy Young winner despite hefty price tag

Could the New York Yankees end up with Blake Snell? Not at his current price tag, but that hasn't stopped the team from showing interest, according to one MLB insider. The team has thus far been the only one who has officially offered the pitcher a deal, one he turned down as it was not to his asking price.

The Yankees, despite that, reportedly still have interest in the left-hander. Blake Snell is asking for a lot, but the team is apparently playing the waiting game, per Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale said via USA Today:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The New York Yankees, who offered free-agent starter Blake Snell a five-year, $150 million contract before turning to Marcus Stroman last month, still have serious interest in him. They are waiting to see if his asking price drops on a long-term deal or if he agrees to take a short-term contract that could pay him in excess of $35 million a year."

With Spring Training nearly here and pitchers and catchers already reporting, the clock is ticking for Snell to sign somewhere so he can get the full spring to ramp up with a new team.

Even though the Yankees signed Marcus Stroman, their pitching depth isn't strong after they shelled out prospects and pitchers in a few blockbuster trades this offseason. Snell would be a good addition, one they're cautiously interested in.

How the Yankees can sign Blake Snell

The New York Yankees opened the offers for Blake Snell with a five-year, $150 million deal. He was reportedly interested in a nine-year deal for $270 million, but the team didn't want to approach that number.

Blake Snell is still being monitored by the Yankees

So now the two parties continue to wait. The Yankees might be willing to meet in the middle, but they are regardless not going to go as high as Scott Boras and Snell want.

The alternative, which becomes extremely likely the longer this draws out, is that Snell ends up signing a high AAV short-term deal. The Yankees would be all over that.

Perhaps something along the lines of two years and $80 million would entice him. It keeps the high salary that Snell wants while lowering the financial risk the Yankees take on.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.