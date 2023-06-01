Pitchers Blake Treinen of the LA Dodgers unleashed fury as the team choose to honour the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during their Pride Night celebrations.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed disappointment and said that LA Dodger's act displayed "mockery of Christian faith."

“I am disappointed to see the Sister’s [sic] of Perpetual Indulgence being honored as heroes at Dodger Stadium,” wrote Treinen, a relief pitcher who hasn’t played this season after undergoing right shoulder surgery in November. “Many of their performances are blasphemous, and their work only displays hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith.”

Before the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 16 at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers first revealed the Los Angeles chapter of the Sisters will receive the Community Hero Award. The team reversed direction last week in response to criticism from LGBTQ+, civil rights organisations, and others after giving in to pressure from conservative Catholic organisations earlier this month.

CatholicVote president Brian Burch ripped apart Los Angeles Dodgers' move

Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, criticised the LA Dodgers' decision to honour the LGBTQ community.

A statement from CatholicVote President Brian Burch read:

“The Dodger’s choice to honor a blatantly perverted, sexual and disgusting anti-Catholic hate-group signals an alarming and dangerous normalization of anti-Catholic bigotry that should not be tolerated."

The Sisters were later invited again, and the Dodgers issued yet another social media message in which they acknowledged sorrow and apologised.

After missing the most of the previous season due to shoulder difficulties, Treinen occasionally finds himself forgotten. He returned towards the end of the regular season and, maybe unwisely, was added to the postseason squad. Then, only a few months after agreeing to an extension with LA, he had surgery in November.

His right shoulder's labrum and rotator cuff were reconstructed during surgery. Due to the lengthy recuperation period associated with labrum surgery alone, Treinen's status for 2023 is quite uncertain.

