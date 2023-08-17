Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star of the game on Wednesday. The San Diego Padres defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Wednesday night to win two of three games from the top club in the American League (AL). Tatis Jr. electrified the crowd by stealing home in the seventh inning, while major league ERA leader Blake Snell threw six excellent innings.

Padres manager Bob Melvin had to something to say about Tatis Jr.:

“I kid with him that he’s a witch and he rides his broom around the bases,” Bob Melvin said of Fernando Tatis Jr.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Padres are being criticized for their lack of competitiveness this season. Of the game, Tatis Jr. said:

“It felt amazing to be able to do that. I definitely enjoyed it and was going crazy when I did it.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for 80 games

After testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Programme, Padres shortstop Tatis Jr. was banned for 80 games, last year.

Orioles Padres Baseball

However, Tatis Jr. rebounded and signed a significant $330 million, 14-year contract ahead of the 2021 season, propelling him into the spotlight.

Expand Tweet

Fernando Tatis Jr. steals home for the 1st time in his career!(MLB x @Ziprecruiter)

Tatis Jr. also faced setbacks in the form of injuries. A motorbike accident in the Dominican Republic led to a left wrist injury that sidelined him for an entire season. Additionally, his PED suspension was revealed just as he was set to make his comeback from the wrist injury. He attributed the positive result to a lotion he used for ringworm.

Fernando Tats Sr., a former MLB player, is his father. Tats Jr. made his MLB debut in 2019 and was chosen an All-Star in 2021. He also received the Silver Slugger Award in 2020.