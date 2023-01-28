As the Atlanta Braves gear up for spring training, outfielder Michael Harris II is more than ready to get back on the field.

The young outfielder took to Twitter to express his excitement for the upcoming season, saying:

"Man I'm ready to play some ball in ST."

Harris is entering his second season with the Braves after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He started his professional career that year with the Gulf Coast Braves before being promoted to the Rome Braves.

Harris spent most of the 2019 season with the Rome Braves, the Braves' Single-A affiliate, where he hit .284 with two home runs and 45 RBIs. He also made a brief appearance with the Double-A Mississippi Braves, where he hit .250 in six games.

Following the cancelation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael Harris was called up for spring training with the Braves in 2021. He played another season for the Rome Braves that year, hitting .294/.362/.436 with seven home runs, 64 runs batted in and 27 stolen bases.

After another spring training session with the Braves in 2022, Harris was named on the Major League Roster in May and made his debut against the Miami Marlins. It was an impressive debut season for the young talent, as he picked up four Rookie of the Month awards culminating with the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year award.

"Man I'm ready to play some ball in ST wya (where you at)?" tweeted Michael Harris II.

Michael Harris II @MoneyyyMikeee ST wya?! Man I’m ready to play someST wya?! Man I’m ready to play some ⚾️ ST wya?!🌴

What lies ahead for Braves rising star Michael Harris II?

Michael Harris II showed all the makings of a baseball star in his first season in the Major League.

He bagged his first Rookie of the Month award in just his second month with the Braves. He went on to pick up three more to claim the NL Rookie of the Year honor. His performances prompted the Braves to give him an eight-year contract extension worth around $72 million.

The Atlanta Braves are known for their strong development system, and Harris is one of many young players who will be competing for a spot on the team during spring training.

While he looks likely to make the roster again, it will be interesting to follow his development. Michael Harris promises to be one of the standout players in the MLB in 2023 and will likely feature in the opening day fixture against the Washington Nationals.

Poll : 0 votes