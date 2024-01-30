"Cash going hard here!" "Winning the World Series" - Yankees fans aim sarcastic jibe at Astros pitcher Matt Gage's Bronx arrival

In a move that has left some New York Yankees fans unimpressed, the team has claimed left-handed reliever Matt Gage off waivers from the Houston Astros. The news was first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, indicating that the 30-year-old pitcher was designated for assignment by the Astros last week.

Gage has had a modest Major League career, spending time with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros over the past two seasons. In a combined 16 relief appearances, he boasts a 1.83 ERA, striking out 26% of his opponents. However, his command has been questionable, with 20 walks and one hit batter in just 77 faced at the big-league level.

Despite Gage’s success in Triple-A over the past two years, with a 2.34 ERA in 2022 and a 4.58 ERA in 2023, New York Yankees fans seem underwhelmed by the acquisition. Gage’s struggles in Triple-A earlier in his career, particularly as a starter in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, have raised concerns among some fans about his ability to perform consistently at the Major League level.

"We’re winning the World Series." - Mocked one fan.

A move to the bullpen appears to have suited Gage better, and the left-hander brings a track record of inducing ground balls at a strong rate – a characteristic valued by the Yankees. His 48.9% ground-ball rate in the Majors and mid-40s rate in Triple-A make him an intriguing addition for a team looking to bolster its bullpen.

Matt Gage provides a much-needed left arm to the Yankees bullpen.

With the Yankees thin on established left-handed bullpen options, Gage will be part of the mix alongside Victor Gonzalez, Matt Krook, and Nick Ramirez. The team, which has been exloring bullpen help in free agency, now adds Gage as an affordable depth option.

"Cash going hard here!" - Added another fan.

With the move now formally announced, a corresponding transaction to open up the spot on the 40-man roster is expected. As the team continues to navigate the challenges of luxury penalization, this acquisition might be one of several moves to fortify their roster without incurring hefty financial penalties. Only time will tell if Matt gage can make a meaningful contribution to the Yankees’ bullpen in the upcoming MLB season.

