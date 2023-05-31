The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a divisive anti-Catholic LGBTQ+ activist organisation known as "queer and trans nuns," are still in the spotlight due to the Los Angeles Dodgers' reversed decision to include them at a Pride Night event on June 16.

CatholicVote president Brian Burch ripped apart and slammed LA Dodgers choice to honor LGBTQ community.

A statement from CatholicVote President Brian Burch read:

“The Dodger’s choice to honor a blatantly perverted, sexual and disgusting anti-Catholic hate-group signals an alarming and dangerous normalization of anti-Catholic bigotry that should not be tolerated."

After the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were fired, a number of LGBTQ+ organisations in the area, including LA Pride, declared they would not take part in the celebration.

"The @DodgersFdn rescinded their invitation to recognize the @LADragnuns at next month’s Pride Night. In return, the Los Angeles LGBT Center is demanding the Dodgers cancel their Pride Night unless they rectify this error." - Los Angeles LGBT Center

The Dodgers later expressed regret and apologised by reinviting the Sisters and posting yet another statement to social media.

“We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.”

CatholicVote asked everyone to boycott the Los Angeles Dodgers

Christians have reacted strongly to the news, which was made earlier this month.

CatholicVote, a non-profit advocacy group, began a $1 million campaign last week urging people to boycott the baseball team.

"Our organization exists to give Catholics a voice, especially on fights like this where woke corporations like the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor and celebrate a detestable, vile and perverse anti-Catholic organization," CatholicVote President Brian Burch told Fox News.

