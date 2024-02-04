Clayton Kershaw Update: Dodgers GM reveals team is open to re-signing star pitcher 

Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw might complete his entire career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The future Hall of Famer is one of the best pitchers on the market, and the Dodgers are open to a reunion.

Kershaw made his MLB debut in 2008 and continued playing for the Dodgers until 2023. According to Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes, they are considering re-signing the talented starter.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gomes stated they are constantly in touch with him and looking forward to progress. Manager Dave Roberts has not swayed away from their former star as well. Roberts has been texting the starter, hoping to strike a deal.

Expand Tweet

Adding Kershaw to the Dodger roster will undoubtedly strengthen their defense. The Dodgers are comfortable with his pitching style, and retaining a classy pitcher like him makes sense. Since they haven't closed the door on the 35-year-old, chances are that he might join the team before spring training.

Clayton Kershaw's excellent career with the Dodgers

Having played with the Dodgers for a decade and a half. He has not been in another uniform and knows how the Dodgers function. He is the most extended and outstanding pitcher, spending his entire career with Dodgers.

Over 15 years, the starter recorded an excellent career with the franchise. The Southpaw is a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a 10-time All-Star. He also became the most valuable player in the National League in 2014.

He helped the Dodgers win their 2020 MLB World Series championship and is coming off an incredible performance last season. He struck out 137 opponents and recorded a 2.46 ERA. Finishing with a 13-5 record and WHIP of 1.06, the Dodgers could expect nothing less.

It's hard to imagine a top pitcher like Kershaw still available on the free-agent market. Irrespective of the team, he is an excellent performer. The only possible reason he's still on the free agency list might be because of his shoulder injury.

Even if the Dodgers sign the talented star, they might only be able to send him on the mound in July. The good news is that Los Angeles is open to reuniting with their former star. It makes sense for him to finish his career with the boys in blue.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.