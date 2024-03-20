"Definitely two superstars" - Fans delighted as Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gets spotted 'casually walking' with basketball star Angel Reese

MLB's top prospect Paul Skene's girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, and basketball star Angel Reese were spotted in almost two similar TikTok videos, which were combined and posted by Livvy on her official TikTok account.

The caption on both athletes' videos read:

"Just casually walking around campus in my vuori and headphones when y'all swear I'm never on campus."

Fans were quick to jump in on the video with reactions in the comment section.

"Now there's definitely two superstars"

fan reacts to Olivia Dunne's video on TikTok

Both athletes are in their final season of college sports with the LSU Tigers. Angel Reese gears up to feature in the March Madness, while Olivia is all set to feature in her final NCAA gymnastics championships scheduled to commence in April in Nashville, TN.

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, was selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He previously played for LSU, where he first met Livvy.

Angel Reese's boyfriend, Cam'Ron, is also an athlete and plays basketball for the Florida State Seminoles.

Olivia Dunne reflected on her final year of college career with the LSU Tigers

Last Friday, Olivia Dunne participated in her final home meet of the season, representing the No. 2 seeded LSU Tigers against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The LSU gymnast is looking for a top-two seed heading into the NCAA championship.

"This has been my favorite year at LSU so far. The way this team gets along with one another is like no other," Dunne said. "This year has been a blast. The trust we have in one another. The friendly competition we have in the gym. That has helped everyone this year."

"My summers are usually pretty hectic. I treated it like my last year, so I wanted to make the best of it. It really paid off. I wouldn't say I took it more seriously.

"I just didn't know what the right balance was for me as a person with NIL, schoolwork and practice. This year, I had the best grasp on it," she added.

Livvy has the opportunity to go one more season with the Tigers since the NCAA awarded an extra collegiate year to those athletes who got affected by the pandemic year, but it's unlikely that she'll stay for one more year.

