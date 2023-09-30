JD Martinez's 100th RBI was a shining moment in an otherwise challenging night for the Dodgers. The team faced a resounding 14-5 defeat against the Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday, prompting early exits for key players Freeman and Betts. Despite the loss, Martinez's two-run homer in the first inning marked a historic achievement as he reached the coveted 100-RBI milestone.

Expand Tweet

Martinez joins an elite group within the Dodgers, becoming the fourth player this season, alongside Betts, Freeman, and Muncy, to achieve 100 or more RBIs. This collective accomplishment stands as a franchise first, putting the Dodgers in the company of only 30 other teams in MLB history, the last being the 2003 Braves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"JD Martinez was the best free agent signing last winter."- Posted one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Did JD Martinez play less games than expected?

The importance of Martinez's feat is amplified by the challenges he faced throughout the season, including two stints on the injured list and limited playing time. In just 110 games, he showcased his offensive prowess, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Manager Dave Roberts commended the talent of his players, emphasizing the importance of both scoring and preventing runs. As the Dodgers change to postseason play, the quartet of Freeman, Betts, Muncy, and Martinez provides a formidable offensive force, addressing historical struggles in clutch situations. Their consistent ability to drive in runs bodes well for the Dodgers as they set their sights on a deep playoff run and the potential for a second World Series title in four seasons.

"Best DH in baseball." - Tweeted another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

JDMartinez himself acknowledged the uniqueness of the accomplishment, saying,

"It’s special. I’ve been on a lot of teams with really, really good offenses, and I’ve never been on a team that has done that. It just speaks volumes of this team and how deep we are up and down the lineup."

As the Dodgers prepare for postseason action, JD Martinez's 100th RBI serves as a symbol of the team's offensive depth and resilience in the face of challenges.