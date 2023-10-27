Dusty Baker revolutionizes solar solutions with $25,000,000 business venture 'Baker Energy Team'

Dusty Baker has retired from Major League Baseball after 19 seasons as a player and 26 seasons as a coach, most recently with the Houston Astros. In addition to drafting business ideas, Baker is currently pitching and acquiring new business for Baker Energy Team, a young renewable energy firm situated in Sacramento, California.

Baker has revolutionized solar solutions with his business venture which is estimated to be worth $25 million. This is because the company offers microgrid solutions that produce electricity more cheaply while enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency. They provide solar thermal solutions and custom PV solar in commercial, residential and industrial sectors.

As per their website, the energy solutions offered by Baker Energy Team address important goals for both today's forward-thinking business leaders and tomorrow's property owners. The days of relying on the grid and purchasing erratic and expensive energy are long gone.

When he's not fighting climate change by harnessing energy from the sun, another thing that brings in money for him is his winery - the BNB wine company.

As reported by Hart Energy, Baker spoke about his employees and the way he sees his team:

“I see a lot of parallels, that’s why I named it the Baker Energy Team,” said Baker, who still scouts for the San Francisco Giants, the club he managed from 1993 to 2002.

“Just like a team, everybody don’t always get along. When you have employees, you are demanding excellence and you are demanding honesty.

“I sort of demand the same thing, plus I give orders better than I take them. I have to be the boss without being a tyrant.”

Nearly five years ago, Baker launched the Baker Energy Team while still earning a salary as a baseball manager.

With an emphasis on high-end projects, Baker Energy Team has completed slightly more than 2 megawatts of solar projects so far. The Baker Energy Team has released term sheets for $250 million in business over the past eight months. Four energy service projects are presently being reviewed, and one has already been signed.

Dusty Baker joined the Astros when they needed it the most

Before the 2020 COVID season, Dusty Baker assumed leadership of the Houston Astros, a team in dire need of new blood following the 2017 World Series win over the LA Dodgers. That victory was marred by a sign-stealing controversy that continues to this day.

Dusty Baker - ALCS Rangers Astros Baseball

Loved and respected across baseball, Dusty Baker gave the team a new look and pushed them to great success. Baker won the 2022 World Series with the Astros, and after falling out of the playoffs this season called time on his MLB career.