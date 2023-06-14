Fact Check: Did Trevor Bauer serve MLB's longest-ever suspension following sexual assault allegations in 2021?

In early 2021, Trevor Bauer was one of the hottest arms in baseball. The starter was coming off a shortened 2020 season in which he led the MLB in both ERA and complete games, earning him the NL Cy Young Award,

Following the termination of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds during the succeeding offseason, Trevor Bauer inked a massive three-year deal worth $102 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It appeared as though one of baseball's hottest pitcher would keep rolling as a member of the defending World Series champs.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Trevor Bauer is your 2020 National League Cy Young award winner. Trevor Bauer is your 2020 National League Cy Young award winner. https://t.co/Iiciv0ZDve

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Trevor Bauer is your 2020 National League Cy Young award winner." - Jared Carrabis

However, just months after the ink was put to the page on his deal, some startling accusations emerged about Trevor Bauer. This time, no amount of game preparation could help him.

The woman in question had accused Bauer of assaulting her during a sexual encounter that started out as consensual, but soon turned violent. While the charges were eventually done away with, the damage had already been done to Bauer's reputation.

The MLB placed Bauer on leave as they investigated him. Following the culmination of the investigation on April 29, 2022, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Bauer would be receiving a ban of 324 games, which was later reduced to 194 games, marking the longest non-life suspension in MLB history. On January 6, the Los Angeles Dodgers released Bauer.

ESPN @espn



Bauer hasn't pitched since he first faced sexual assault allegations during the 2021 season.



More: Trevor Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.Bauer hasn't pitched since he first faced sexual assault allegations during the 2021 season.More: es.pn/3X8scSz Trevor Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.Bauer hasn't pitched since he first faced sexual assault allegations during the 2021 season. More: es.pn/3X8scSz https://t.co/fdOtUmzg06

"Trevor Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Bauer hasn't pitched since he first faced sexual assault allegations during the 2021 season." - ESPN

Other notable long-term suspensions include New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, who was suspended for all 162 games in 2014 and Robinson Cano of the New York Mets, who missed all of 2021. Both were apprehended under the Joint Drug Agreement for using steroids. However, Bauer still holds the record for the longest non-life suspension ever.

Trevor Bauer may never play in the MLB again

Following the harsh ban, Bauer signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Yokohama BayStars in Japan. While Bauer, who has a 2.05 ERA in four stars, possesses the skill to return to the MLB, one cannot help but wonder if the former Cy Young Award winner's totally tattered reputation in North America will prove to be too big of an obstacle, should he ever consider a return to the show.

Poll : 0 votes