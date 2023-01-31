Longtime major-league relief pitcher Darren O'Day announced his retirement on Monday. The somewhat wacky sidearming hurler pitched for six different teams since debuting with the Los Angeles Angels in 2008, gaining fame for his peculiar delivery and tremendous personality.

Darren O'Day @DODay56 It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz

Sidearm throwing pitchers are still a rarity in the major leagues. When one gains a career as long as O'Day's, impersonators follow among the amateur throwers who follow baseball. After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Darren O'Day made the delivery work well for him, becoming a valued middle reliever throughout his career.

The Beav @chasechiasson8 Darren O'Day @DODay56 It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz Paved the way for funky pitchers and for that we thank you mr o’day twitter.com/doday56/status… Paved the way for funky pitchers and for that we thank you mr o’day twitter.com/doday56/status…

wacky deliveries like his & Ted Lilly are what got me into watching baseball daily Darren O'Day @DODay56 It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz for the longest I tried (and failed) to be a submarine pitcher because of O'Day 🥲wacky deliveries like his & Ted Lilly are what got me into watching baseball daily twitter.com/DODay56/status… for the longest I tried (and failed) to be a submarine pitcher because of O'Day 🥲 wacky deliveries like his & Ted Lilly are what got me into watching baseball daily twitter.com/DODay56/status…

Congrats 56! Darren O'Day @DODay56 It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz An unreal career for a guy who wasn’t supposed to make it. O’Day was a HUGE part of the heartbeat and soul of those Orioles teams that were so good. They went as he went. What a pleasure it was to watch him dominate with that funky delivery. Orioles HOFer for sure.Congrats 56! twitter.com/doday56/status… An unreal career for a guy who wasn’t supposed to make it. O’Day was a HUGE part of the heartbeat and soul of those Orioles teams that were so good. They went as he went. What a pleasure it was to watch him dominate with that funky delivery. Orioles HOFer for sure. Congrats 56! twitter.com/doday56/status…

Darren O'Day played nearly half of his career for the Baltimore Orioles. He earned his lone All-Star Game appearance while pitching for the Orioles in 2015. That season, he logged his lowest ERA in a season in which he appeared in more than 10 games (2.49) and also logged the most season saves of his career with six.

While O'Day never ascended to the rank of full-time closer for any of the six teams he played for, he was a reliable and valued arm whose advanced stats show that he may have indeed been an underestimated pitcher throughout his career.

Matthew Pouliot @matthewpouliot



Mariano Rivera - 205

Billy Wagner - 187

Craig Kimbrel - 177

Jonathan Papelbon - 177 Darren O'Day @DODay56 It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz Everyone in AL and NL history with 600 IP and a higher ERA+ than Darren O'Day's 167:Mariano Rivera - 205Billy Wagner - 187Craig Kimbrel - 177Jonathan Papelbon - 177 twitter.com/DODay56/status… Everyone in AL and NL history with 600 IP and a higher ERA+ than Darren O'Day's 167:Mariano Rivera - 205Billy Wagner - 187Craig Kimbrel - 177Jonathan Papelbon - 177 twitter.com/DODay56/status…

Ed Hand @EdHand89



15 Seasons

6 Teams (BAL, TEX, ATL, NYM, LAA, NYY)

2015 All-Star (BAL)

609 IP

42-21 W/L

2.59 ERA

21 SV

165 HLD

637/172 K-BB

1.034 WHIP

17.4 bWAR Darren O'Day @DODay56 It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz Heck of a career for Darren O'Day15 Seasons6 Teams (BAL, TEX, ATL, NYM, LAA, NYY)2015 All-Star (BAL)609 IP42-21 W/L2.59 ERA21 SV165 HLD637/172 K-BB1.034 WHIP17.4 bWAR twitter.com/DODay56/status… Heck of a career for Darren O'Day15 Seasons6 Teams (BAL, TEX, ATL, NYM, LAA, NYY)2015 All-Star (BAL)609 IP42-21 W/L2.59 ERA21 SV165 HLD637/172 K-BB1.034 WHIP17.4 bWAR twitter.com/DODay56/status… https://t.co/iavONiyTv4

Cooperstown Dave @CooperstownDave



1. Mariano Rivera

2. Billy Wagner

3. Craig Kimbrel

4. Jonathan Papelbon

t-5. DARREN O’DAY

t-5. Aroldis Chapman



Congrats to Darren on an amazing career. Darren O'Day @DODay56 It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz Best ERA+ in integration era (since 1947, min. 500 IP)1. Mariano Rivera2. Billy Wagner3. Craig Kimbrel4. Jonathan Papelbont-5. DARREN O’DAYt-5. Aroldis ChapmanCongrats to Darren on an amazing career. twitter.com/doday56/status… Best ERA+ in integration era (since 1947, min. 500 IP)1. Mariano Rivera2. Billy Wagner3. Craig Kimbrel4. Jonathan Papelbont-5. DARREN O’DAYt-5. Aroldis ChapmanCongrats to Darren on an amazing career. twitter.com/doday56/status…

In addition to his on-field statistics, O'Day was a valued member of several ballclubs as a fan favorite and a "good clubhouse guy". Fans and players from Baltimore, Texas and Atlanta — he pitched three seasons with both the Rangers and Braves — offered up their thanks and congratulations to a player that many described as "their favorite."

Matt Bomeisl @RealMattyBo Darren O'Day @DODay56 It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz Teammate at UF used to joke that he “slang poo” sidearm mid to upper 80s maybe. An underdog every step of the way - did it with class and humor. Great career. Great dude! twitter.com/doday56/status… Teammate at UF used to joke that he “slang poo” sidearm mid to upper 80s maybe. An underdog every step of the way - did it with class and humor. Great career. Great dude! twitter.com/doday56/status…

Gavin Dickey @GDickey_17 Darren O'Day @DODay56 It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz Great dude and hell of a career. Most likely the greatest MLB career by a college reliever only! Well done DOD! twitter.com/doday56/status… Great dude and hell of a career. Most likely the greatest MLB career by a college reliever only! Well done DOD! twitter.com/doday56/status…

ko @oriolesko Darren O'Day @DODay56 It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz one of my favorite pitchers ever🥹 twitter.com/doday56/status… one of my favorite pitchers ever🥹 twitter.com/doday56/status…

Of course, Toronto Blue Jays fans will never forget the rivalry that O'Day had with Jose Bautista. The pair had a long feud while competing for their American League East rival clubs, with Bautista often getting the better of O'Day on the field.

Darren O'Day used sidearm delivery to get to the majors

Darren O'Day of the Baltimore Orioles throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays

During his brief stint with the New York Yankees in 2021, Darren O'Day was asked by reporters why he threw sidearm instead of the traditional overhead manner.

He explained that after he was cut from the University of Florida baseball team, he began experimenting with the unorthodox delivery:

"And then my freshman-sophomore summer, a friend of mine was pitching in a Jacksonville (Florida) municipal 18-and-over league. Anybody 18 and over could try out for these teams. He asked me to come pitch for his team. That’s when I first started goofing around throwing sidearm."

After being encouraged to pursue a sidearm delivery, better results followed, and he landed a spot on the Florida collegiate team. From there, the rest is history. O'Day retired with a career WAR of 17.4.

