Fans congratulate sidearming relief pitcher Darren O'Day upon his retirement: "Great dude and hell of a career", "Paved the way for funky pitchers"

By Tom Carothers
Modified Jan 31, 2023 01:52 AM IST
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
Darren O'Day of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Texas Rangers.

Longtime major-league relief pitcher Darren O'Day announced his retirement on Monday. The somewhat wacky sidearming hurler pitched for six different teams since debuting with the Los Angeles Angels in 2008, gaining fame for his peculiar delivery and tremendous personality.

It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. https://t.co/CewsXhgBYz

Sidearm throwing pitchers are still a rarity in the major leagues. When one gains a career as long as O'Day's, impersonators follow among the amateur throwers who follow baseball. After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Darren O'Day made the delivery work well for him, becoming a valued middle reliever throughout his career.

Paved the way for funky pitchers and for that we thank you mr o’day twitter.com/doday56/status…
for the longest I tried (and failed) to be a submarine pitcher because of O'Day 🥲 wacky deliveries like his & Ted Lilly are what got me into watching baseball daily twitter.com/DODay56/status…
An unreal career for a guy who wasn’t supposed to make it. O’Day was a HUGE part of the heartbeat and soul of those Orioles teams that were so good. They went as he went. What a pleasure it was to watch him dominate with that funky delivery. Orioles HOFer for sure. Congrats 56! twitter.com/doday56/status…

Darren O'Day played nearly half of his career for the Baltimore Orioles. He earned his lone All-Star Game appearance while pitching for the Orioles in 2015. That season, he logged his lowest ERA in a season in which he appeared in more than 10 games (2.49) and also logged the most season saves of his career with six.

While O'Day never ascended to the rank of full-time closer for any of the six teams he played for, he was a reliable and valued arm whose advanced stats show that he may have indeed been an underestimated pitcher throughout his career.

Everyone in AL and NL history with 600 IP and a higher ERA+ than Darren O'Day's 167:Mariano Rivera - 205Billy Wagner - 187Craig Kimbrel - 177Jonathan Papelbon - 177 twitter.com/DODay56/status…
Heck of a career for Darren O'Day15 Seasons6 Teams (BAL, TEX, ATL, NYM, LAA, NYY)2015 All-Star (BAL)609 IP42-21 W/L2.59 ERA21 SV165 HLD637/172 K-BB1.034 WHIP17.4 bWAR twitter.com/DODay56/status… https://t.co/iavONiyTv4
Best ERA+ in integration era (since 1947, min. 500 IP)1. Mariano Rivera2. Billy Wagner3. Craig Kimbrel4. Jonathan Papelbont-5. DARREN O’DAYt-5. Aroldis ChapmanCongrats to Darren on an amazing career. twitter.com/doday56/status…

In addition to his on-field statistics, O'Day was a valued member of several ballclubs as a fan favorite and a "good clubhouse guy". Fans and players from Baltimore, Texas and Atlanta — he pitched three seasons with both the Rangers and Braves — offered up their thanks and congratulations to a player that many described as "their favorite."

Teammate at UF used to joke that he “slang poo” sidearm mid to upper 80s maybe. An underdog every step of the way - did it with class and humor. Great career. Great dude! twitter.com/doday56/status…
Great dude and hell of a career. Most likely the greatest MLB career by a college reliever only! Well done DOD! twitter.com/doday56/status…
one of my favorite pitchers ever🥹 twitter.com/doday56/status…

Of course, Toronto Blue Jays fans will never forget the rivalry that O'Day had with Jose Bautista. The pair had a long feud while competing for their American League East rival clubs, with Bautista often getting the better of O'Day on the field.

joey bats forever owns you kid twitter.com/doday56/status… https://t.co/X3IEvyQUFg

Darren O'Day used sidearm delivery to get to the majors

Darren O&#039;Day of the Baltimore Orioles throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays
Darren O'Day of the Baltimore Orioles throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays

During his brief stint with the New York Yankees in 2021, Darren O'Day was asked by reporters why he threw sidearm instead of the traditional overhead manner.

He explained that after he was cut from the University of Florida baseball team, he began experimenting with the unorthodox delivery:

"And then my freshman-sophomore summer, a friend of mine was pitching in a Jacksonville (Florida) municipal 18-and-over league. Anybody 18 and over could try out for these teams. He asked me to come pitch for his team. That’s when I first started goofing around throwing sidearm."

After being encouraged to pursue a sidearm delivery, better results followed, and he landed a spot on the Florida collegiate team. From there, the rest is history. O'Day retired with a career WAR of 17.4.

