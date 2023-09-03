Anthony Mackie was spotted recently at the Houston Astros game against the New York Yankees. In a fan-cam joke, the camera operator pegged Mackie in the crowd as a Captain America lookalike. That's incredibly ironic, of course, because Mackie is Captain America.

It's not often that a superhero, let alone one of the most popular ones in the entire world, shows up at the ballpark wearing the hat of your favorite team. Justifiably, the fans were shocked and thrilled to see such a legendary person in the audience with them.

Not everyone was thrilled that the team took to Twitter, now known as X, to share this. In fact, the team's recent form has them very indignant towards anyone's appearance in the stands, even Anthony Mackie.

The Astros lost two games in a row to the Yankees, who have effectively punted this season. With the playoffs mostly out of reach, the team has brought up a few of their top prospects and got rid of a few aging stars, like Josh Donaldson, Harrison Bader, and others.

That is a team the Astros should beat at home, but they were unable to. Even Mackie's heroic presence couldn't spur any late-game heroics for the team to steal the middle game of the three-game set. The rubber match, where the Astros will try to avoid being swept, is Sunday.

Anthony Mackie can't save the Astros

The Astros experienced a tense game yesterday with the Yankees with Anthony Mackie in the crowd. The team had already lost the first game, so winning the second to avoid an inconceivable series loss was imperative.

The Astros are struggling

The Yanks jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a walk and a single with the bases loaded. Michael Brantley's first home run of the year tied it up. Aaron Judge broke that tie with his 250th career home run.

Yainer Diaz then gave the Astros a lead with a two-run blast, but the pitching surrendered two more runs to the Yankees. After that, the offense was silent and couldn't get anything off the Yanks' bullpen.