Francisco Lindor is now a father to two girls. The New York Mets star and his wife Katia had their second child, a daughter named Amapola Chloé, on Sunday, the pair announced on Instagram. Daughter Kalina, age 2, is their first daughter.

"Amapola Chloé 🌺"- Katia Lindor

Fans are elated and are cheering as Lindor's elder girl has embraced the new role as a big sister.

"Welcome to the Poppy world🌺 Congratulations @katia.lindor @lindor12bc A new baby is a blessing of love. May every day be filled with smiles, hugs and sweet moments with your precious treasures. I can imagine the happiness of Kalina 😍," commented one while the other wrote: "I can’t wait until Amapola and Kalina start choreographing some dance routines together 👯‍♀️! Congrats Lindor fam ❤️."

On Father's Day, in the first inning, Lindor blasted a home run. Katia captured the occasion on camera and posted it as an Instagram Story, attributing the incredible occasion to her husband's "Girl dad power."

Here's Katia's sweet post for Mother's Day:

"Happy Mother’s Day 🦋 Feliz Día de las Madres. For the women who have lost their mothers, for those struggling to become one, for those who always wanted to be a mom but couldn’t, and for those who have lost a child they loved so dearly: my heart is with you today and everyday." - Katia Lindor

Francisco Lindor got a welcome day off after her little girl's birth

The Mets' starting lineup for a recent game against the St. Louis Cardinals omitted Francisco Lindor. The Puerto Rican was eager to join the squad, but manager Buck Showalter refused, according to MLB reporter Mike Puma.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Francisco Lindor’s wife had a baby early this morning - the couple’s second daughter. Lindor wanted to play today, but Buck Showalter said no. Francisco Lindor’s wife had a baby early this morning - the couple’s second daughter. Lindor wanted to play today, but Buck Showalter said no.

After the dedication Lindor has shown to the team, the Mets All-Star was entitled to a day off. He participated in 161 games during the regular season in 2022, missing just one. That excludes the three postseason contests he participated in against the San Diego Padres.

