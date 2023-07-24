MLB fans have never been shy about voicing their opinions, and when it comes to their favorite players, they can be fiercely supportive as well as ruthlessly critical. Cole Tucker, the ex-Pittsburgh Pirates player, recently came under fire from fans after being demoted to the minor leagues.

Adding fuel to the fire, Tucker's famous girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, shared a sentimental birthday message on Instagram that elicited conflicting responses from followers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans quickly took to social media to express their thoughts, with some expressing disappointment in Tucker's recent performance and casting doubt on his future in the major leagues.

Here's what fans had to say:

"Dude won't see a major league field ever"

''Not only he's not even starting rn.. he ain't even playing''

Vanessa Hudgens's Instagram post

Vanessa Hudgens's Instagram post

Fans roasted Cole Tucker in another post from Vanessa's Instagram after Hudgens posted a lovely photo claiming an 'All-Star' break."

Vanessa Hudgens's Instagram post

Some fans, on the other hand, defended Tucker and urged others to be more understanding of the difficulties that athletes face in their careers.

They emphasized Tucker's talent and potential while emphasizing that setbacks are a normal part of any athlete's journey.

why was cole tucker demoted from the Major Leagues?

Cole Tucker

The baseball career of Cole Tucker has had its ups and downs. The young talent was placed with the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, after struggling with the Pittsburgh Pirates and being released as a result.

Sadly, Tucker's problems persisted in Reno, where he struggled with a batting average of just.175, no home runs, and a worrisome 40% strikeout rate.

Unexpectedly, Tucker decided to give up switch-hitting in favor of hitting exclusively from the left side in the hopes of having more success. The Arizona Diamondbacks ultimately demoted him to the minors though, reasoning that it would be the best setting for him to hone his new strategy.

The Colorado Rockies offered Tucker a minor league contract on December 7, 2022, despite the setback, as a result of his unwavering resolve. The Rockies see potential in Cole and are giving him another chance to prove himself.

For Cole Tucker, this is a new beginning and a chance to revitalize his baseball career. Only time will tell whether the change of scenery and emphasis on hitting exclusively from the left side will result in a comeback for the talented infielder-outfielder.

Rockies fans are eager to see if Tucker can take advantage of this opportunity and make a long-term impact in the Major Leagues.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!