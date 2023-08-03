On Wednesday, chants of "Fire Cashman" rained down from the frustrated New York Yankees fans in the Bronx. It didn't take long for the fanbase to make their feelings clear. Wander Franco's first inning home run against Gerrit Cole's was enough to unleash the enraged 38,740 crowd.

Jeers and boos directed towards the management and ownership are nothing new in the baseball world. This time it was the Yankees fans' turn to make their voices hear.

One New Yorker decided to take his protest one step further. According to a recent piece in The Big Lead, Jon from Maspeth attended the game with a six-foot banner with fire Cashman in capital letters. Jon was regularly posting on social media throughout the night and it looked like he had the support of the majority of the fans at Yankee Stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I felt all the love from the crowd. #FireCashman" - Jon

The committed New York Yankees fan carried to sign through the stands and was even able to work his way down to a section behind home plate. It was shortly after that when the supporter was removed from the stadium.

The New York Yankees lack of activity before the deadline led to chants of "Fire Cashman" at Yankee Stadium

A view of Yankee Stadium after a game against the Toronto Blue Jays was cancelled on May 26, 2021

The Yankees were relatively quiet during the deadline with the club signing two middle relievers. While the club chose to remain inactive, their competitors added top-tier talent.

With less than two months of the season remaining, they sit last in the American League East and are currently 3.5 games out of the wild card spot.

There have been several occasions when an MLB fanbase has turned on an owner or general manager. Billy Eppler has been heavily criticised by certain sections of the New York Mets fanbase. Fans have called for Cincinnati Reds owner Bob Castellini and Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher to sell their respective clubs.

Brian Cashman will be hoping that this Yankees team can turn it around, and fast. If not, we may see the "fire Cashman" chants become a regular feature at Yankee Stadium.