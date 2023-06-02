With June being LGBT Pride month, the MLB is joining other pro sports leagues across North America in paying tribute to the LGBT community. However, it looks like the league may have taken things a step too far.

On June 1, the first day of the month, the league changed their profile picture across their various social media accounts. The new image featured the league's classic batter silhouette juxtaposed against a rainbow background.

However, just a day later, the MLB had reverted to its old logo. A user on Reddit pointed out the reversal, which many viewed as a failed "woke" stunt.

Most of the commenters below did not seem to have offense to the endorsement of Pride Month, but rather the flip-flopping that the league appears to have committed.

While the reaction to the new profile pic was generally positive, some detractors began to criticize the move. Generally, fans seemed to have qualms about the fact that the league was endorsing a particular social movement, a move which was viewed by a considerable amount of people as compromising the MLB's neutrality.

Currently, Pride Month is becoming a hot-button issue around the MLB. Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass recently apologized for sharing an anti-LGBT Instagram story.

However, a bigger story erupted when Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has publicly voiced his opposition to his team's invitation of a controversial LGBT group named the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. In response to the invitation, Kershaw announced a Christian Faith day at Dodgers Stadium scheduled for July.

There were some fans who believed that the league may have been bullied into removing their icon. Although many of the detracting comments on the rainbow profile picture were reasonable, some did indeed have a bigoted and hateful slant.

Pride Month seemingly injects an unwelcome level of controversy into the MLB

While respecting and validating the LGBT community is important, some fear that the forays of pro sports into social causes takes away from the non-aligned nature of the world's top leagues. While most baseball fans are happy to have the LGBT community honored, it is becoming increasingly clear that a vocal minority will continue to make mountains out of molehills and push controversy.

Whether or not the so-called "Trolls" originate from the traditional left or right is secondary. While stamping out bigotry and hate is always a priority, the league should do all that it can to focus on baseball before anything else.

