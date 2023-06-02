Former Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres star Steve Garvey is considering a potential run for the United States Senate in California. Garvey, a beloved figure in the baseball world, has expressed his interest in joining the political arena to represent his home state.

Garvey's potential Senate run comes at a significant time for California's political landscape. The retirement announcement of longtime Senator Dianne Feinstein, due to health issues, has created an open seat, setting the stage for a competitive race. Garvey's name recognition and popularity from his successful baseball career could give him a unique advantage in the political arena.

Republican strategist Andy Gharakhani is under the responsibility of assisting Steve Garvey in his decision making process.

Recently in an interview, Gharakhani acknowledged that Garvey is being contacted by leaders from both the Republican and Democratic parties in the state. They are recruiting him to run for the Senate, and Garvey is seriously considering the opportunity. A final decision is expected to be made in the next few weeks.

“He is being contacted by leaders up and down the state. They’re recruiting him to run from both sides, Republican and Democrat, and he’s seriously considering it. We should have a decision made here in the next few weeks.” - Gharakhani said.

Steve Garvey's legacy: baseball and beyond

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Steve Garvey throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves in Game Four of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Steve Garvey is a well-known figure in Major League Baseball, having played 19 seasons primarily with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

As a 10-time All-Star and former National League MVP, he is well-known and admired in Major League Baseball. Off the field, Garvey has been involved in community service and charitable work, earning him further admiration and respect.

Garvey's interest in politics is not surprising, as he has previously been involved in political campaigns and demonstrated a commitment to public service. Running for the Senate would provide him with a new avenue to make a difference in the lives of Californians and contribute to the state's political landscape.

