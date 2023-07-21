Former Dodgers owner Peter O'Malley's wife Annette O'Malley, dies aged 81

Los Angeles Dodgers former owner Peter O'Malley's wife Annette O'Malley passed away at the age of 81. Annette assisted O'Malley in promoting baseball internationally during the time when the family owned the Dodgers.

Following word from Peter O'Malley's assistant that she had passed away on Wednesday at her Los Angeles home, the Dodgers made the announcement on Thursday.

Peter O'Malley assumed control of the Dodgers and served as its president from 1970 to 1998.

Annette married O'Malley on February 1, 1971. Annette Zacho was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. After their honeymoon in Ireland, the couple moved back to Los Angeles to start their family. Annette is survived by her 52-year-old husband and children Katherine, Kevin, and Brian, eight grandkids, and sister Merete Lunn.

Peter O'Malley and wife Annette promoted baseball extensively

Annette spent time with the players, their spouses, and kids while attending Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida, on a regular basis with her family. She and her husband travelled extensively internationally in promotion of the sport, visiting Japan more than 25 times.

Canada, China, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Venezuela were among their final destinations.

O'Malley is largely credited with making the Dodgers a professional, highly esteemed, and often imitated organisation that followed a set of principles and practises known as "The Dodger Way."

The Dodgers were the only team designated as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work for in America" in 1997, according to Fortune magazine. The team's name appeared twice more in the same publication with the same title - 1984 and 1993.

