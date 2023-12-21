Framber Valdez Landing Spots: Top 5 trade destinations for Astros flamethrower

For the last half-decade, Astros pitcher Framber Valdez has been a huge part of the reason why his team's pitching has been among the best in the league. Having taken notice of this, teams are apparently checking in on what it would take for the Astros to deal him.

Though a trade ultimately looks unlikely, analyst Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Astros are "listening" to offers from other teams. If the move is made, it could be a good way for the Astros to shed some ever-valuable space on their payroll ahead of 2024.

A two-time finalist for the Cy Young Award, the Dominican left hander went 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA in 2023. A former AL innings leader and two-time World Series champ, let's examine which clubs might be interested in nailing down Framber Valdez before opening day.

Top 5 landing spots for Framber Valdez

5. Toronto Blue Jays

Although bats are definetly the priority for Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins this offseason, adding an ace like Valdez would certainly not hurt. Led by Kevin Gausman and his AL-best 237 strikeouts last year, the Jays' rotation could definetly be worse.

"RHH vs. Framber Valdez’s curveball in 2023. .165/.230/.228, .211 wOBA, 39.9% Whiff%" - Astros Stats

However, the implosion of Alek Manoah as well as questions about Yusei Kikuchi make Framber Valdez look like a very attractive insurance arm. If it does not cost them too much in terms of offense, the Jays could yet make a run for Valdez.

4. New York Yankees

Apart from 2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees' rotation may be an Achillies Heel in 2024. Injury questions continue to surround starters Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas, while there is no guarantee that Carlos Rodon, who costs $162 million, will be able to overcome his disastrous 2023. While the Yankees clealy want Yoshinobu Yamamoto most, look out for the Bombers making a play for Framber Valdez if that quest falls short.

3. Chicago Cubs

The departure of Marcus Stroman continues to present an issue for the Chicago Cubs. After he opted out of his contract earlier this offseason, Cubs fans know that they will need to reshape that rotational shortcoming. Moreover, Valdez could serve as an important mentor for younger pitchers, such as Justin Steele.

"Can’t blame Cleveland for struggling against this tonight. Framber Valdez’s slider was disgusting tonight" - D3 Groundskeepers

2. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies went all-in on Aaron Nola, inking the 30-year old starter to a seven-year deal worth $172 million. However, the Phillies' rotation was still very average last season, and overreliance on Nola and Zack Wheeler is only bound to spell destruction. With Framber Valdez, the Phillies will be able to pad their rotation significantly. Critically, the Phillies have enough quality bats that a few can be surrendered to make a run for Valdez.

1. San Francisco Giants

Another team hot after Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the San Francisco Giants understand that they are not exactly a frontrunner in the sweepstakes. As such, they must shift their focus to other pitching stars. Buster Posey, a former player and member of the ownership group, claimed the team was in a "free agent slump". With the inactivity angering fans in the Bay, trading some young blood for an arm like Valdez makes a lot of sense from a Giants point of view.

