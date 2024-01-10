Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea admits she was 'too shy to ask for a picture' with Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez at 2024 Golden Globes

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea had a good time at the Golden Globe Awards. It was only near perfect as Chelsea Freeman missed out on a golden opportunity to click a picture with two of the biggest pop stars in the world - Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Freddie Freeman has been married to his wife Chelsea for 10 years now. The couple has been together during his stints with the Atlanta Braves and currently at the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a Los Angeles native, the Freemans attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards as a special date night and also had a chance to witness some of the biggest entertainment stars in the industry.

Chelsea and Freddie were seated just a few feet away from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. As pictures circulated of the two pop stars, Chelsea's head could be seen in the background photobombing the two mega celebrities. She took to Instagram to state how she was very shy to ask for a picture with the both of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You guys… this is the back of my head. We were sitting 6 ft from Taylor & Selena and I was too shy to ask for a pic. They were gorgeous in person,” Chelsea posted on her Instagram.

Chelsea Freeman's story

Chelsea Freeman jealous of her husband after he photobombs Taylor Swift

In another set of pictures, Freddie Freeman could be seen right behind Taylor in the same frame. Chelsea, bemused that her husband blocked her opportunity to be in the same picture as Swift, albeit in the background, took to Instagram to post another story.

“I keep getting tagged in this. Of course Freddie makes the Taylor pic and I’m blocked,” Chelsea stated in another story.

Chelsea Freeman's story

The Freemans are Los Angeles royalty. Freddie is currently in the middle of his six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers and is already a legend with the franchise.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.