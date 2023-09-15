From battling stage 3 colon cancer to bagging World Series championship: The commendable story of Trey Mancini's triumphant return to MLB

For Chicago Cubs utility man Trey Mancini, having the ability to suit up for his team everday is something that he feels eternally grateful for. It was not long ago that Mancini was faced with news that threw not only his career, but also his life, into profound doubt.

Born in Florida in 1992, Mancini was born into the Mancini Foods empire. His great-grandfather, who was an Italian immigrant, founded the company over one hundred years ago. Today, his family is still involved in the day-to-day operations.

After a successful high school career, Trey Mancini committed to Notre Dame to play baseball. In 2013, he was selected in the eighth round of that year's draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2017, his first full season in MLB, Mancini hit .293/.338/.488 with 24 home runs and 78 RBIs. In 2017, he finished third-place behind Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Judge, the eventual winnner of the distinction.

In 2019, Trey Mancini put up his best offensive year yet with the Orioles. Splitting his time between the outfield and first base, Mancini hit .291/.364/.535 with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs, recording an OPS of .899 and registering 106 runs. While Mancini's career looked to be finally taking off, he soon received news that nobody ever wants to hear.

In March 2020, as the world reeled from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mancini announced that doctors had found a malignant tumor in his colon. The O's star began chemotherapy, and his team adopted the "F16HT" campaign to support Mancini, using his number in the clever moniker.

After undergoing a surgery in June, Mancini revealed that he was cancer-free in November, 2020. The following year, he married MASN broadcaster Sara Perlman, and honeymooned in Europe after hitting 21 home runs and registering a .255 average in his first season back in the Baltimore Orioles' lineup.

Midway through the 2022 season, Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros. Although he only appeared in 51 regular-season contests for his new team, he came up big in the playoffs. Astros fans may never forget his game-saving snag at first base in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, which saw the Astros defeat the Philadelphia Phillies.

Trey Mancini's traumatic past undoubtedly gives him extra appeciation

Every player in MLB is incredibly lucky to be able to make millions playing a game that they love. However, in the case of Mancini, he can say that he beat a life-threatening illness to play the game he loves.

His victory in the 2022 World Series was the apotheosis of years of struggle. Now with the Chicago Cubs, a team with postseason aspirations, perhaps Mancini will be able to do it all again.