After outfielder Harrison Bader came to the New York Yankees in a trade late last season, it did not take long for the stylish speedster to become a fan favorite.

The Bronxville, New York-native grew up mere miles from Yankee Stadium, where he revered Derek Jeter. Decades later, Bader finally realized his dream of playing for his hometown team.

His return to the field, however, was held up after the 28-year-old suffered an oblique strain during spring training. The Yankees fanbase let out a collective groan after it was announced that Bader would be missing the first few weeks of the season.

Bader was finally back in action on May 4. He returned to an ailing Yankees team, who found themselves at the bottom of the AL East. On May 6, Bader homered against the Tampa Bay Rays, and followed up his success again on May 7.

"HARRISON BADER AGAIN" - Talkin' Yanks

Heading into the series, the New York Yankees prospect against the first-place Rays looked dim. However, Harrison Bader's two home runs and six RBIs in five games is giving Bronx Bombers fans hope that they seemed to have lost as of late.

Jim Carabello 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 @jcara728 @TalkinYanks Can we keep Bader in the lineup everyday and not put in players out of position any longer. Put him as DH to rest. He needs to be in there. Let’s stop with Hicks IKF and anyone else they want to put out there. @TalkinYanks Can we keep Bader in the lineup everyday and not put in players out of position any longer. Put him as DH to rest. He needs to be in there. Let’s stop with Hicks IKF and anyone else they want to put out there.

Since arriving at the trade deadline last season from the St. Louis Cardinals, Bader has done all he can to ingratiate himself with fans. From funny Spanish language interviews to heartwarming interaction has quickly led to him being one of the most beloved Yankees.

The stats that he has thus far put up with the Yankees did not hurt matters either. In the final 14 games of the season, Bader drove in nine RBIs for his team. During the Yankees' 2022 ALCS matchup with the Cleveland Guardians, Bader was instrumental, hitting three home runs and four RBIs over the course of five seasons.

AL @OctoberALMB @TalkinYanks Harrison bader makes this offense better @TalkinYanks Harrison bader makes this offense better

Harrison Bader may be the spark that his team needs

With Aaron Judge on the short term IL, and Aaron Hicks being possibly the most hated man in New York City, the Yankees outfield is looking barren. With Bader back and looking healthy, manager Aaron Boone will have many more options than he did earlier in the season.

The Yankees are currently trailing the game against the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 7-6 in the sixth inning of play. If the team can hold off the divisional leaders, then they will have at least proven that they can contend in the AL East again.

