High School Musical stars Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron did not make any cameos in Season 4. The creator of the series dished on why the former couple's reunion in S4 fell through.

Spilling the tea about why the reunion got shelved, Federle said:

“Ashley called me personally and was so lovely. She’s very busy launching brands and it just wasn’t the right timing. And I got the feeling with Zac and Vanessa, who I don’t know personally but I’m a fan, reading the tea leaves, that by the time you get into negotiating what this would take, we’re gonna wrap and the show will be over.”

Hudgens, who is about to get married to MLB star Cole Tucker, dated Efron for a couple of years. The couple separated in 2010 and reports stated that the reason of their break up was long-distance.

"We grew up together. It was nice to have someone to share all of those experiences with," Hudgens said following their split.

Vanessa and Cole met on a Zoom-based meditation session in 2020.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's engagement

Despite being engaged in late 2022, the happy pair didn't make their engagement public until February 2023.

Vanessa posted a few pictures from their engagement session on Instagram after the couple's news broke online.

YES. We couldn’t be happier

Hudgens spoke candidly on The Drew Barrymore Show about the stress of wedding planning.

"I don't know, finding a venue is tough," the High School Musical alum told host Drew Barrymore, adding, "I kind of just want to elope. I really, I'm lost."

When Barrymore asked about Tucker's hopes for the wedding, Hudgens explained, "I mean he just wants to get married to me. He's like, 'Whatever you want babe.' "

Cole Tucker is the outfielder for the Colorado Rockies. He has previously played in MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates.