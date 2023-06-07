Houston Astros fans are getting frustrated that rookie catcher/first baseman Yainer Diaz does not seem to be getting a fair shake when it comes to playing time.

Diaz, 24, is seen as the likely "catcher of the future" for the Astros, but a pair of light-hitting 36-year-old veterans have largely blocked his playing time this season.

Behind the plate, Diaz is blocked by Martin Maldonado, who is hitting .199. At first base, he's blocked by ultra-disappointing free-agent acquisition Jose Abreu, who is hitting .211 with one home run.

As much as Astros fans want to see Diaz in the lineup more, so does general manager Dana Brown. However, Brown told The Athletic that it was manager Dusty Baker's call:

"I like when he’s in the lineup. I like what he brings to the table. I like that he has power, his OPS is climbing. Ultimately, I’d like to see him in the lineup more. But Dusty is running the team, he’s the manager, and it’s his job ultimately to find a place for him to get in the lineup. I think he will do that. I think it’s a matter of the dog days of August, the middle of July, he could get a little bit more time."

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome



Many of you want to see more of Yainer Diaz.

So does Dana Brown. But "that's Dusty's call," Brown said on Tuesday

As the defending World Series champion Houston Astros continue to lag behind the Texas Rangers in the American League West standings, Diaz's playing time continues to be sparse. Two days on, one day off; two days on, two days out; two days on, three days off.

All this while Diaz continues to hit at an ever-improving clip. He's raised his batting average from .220 to .284 since May 28.

Astros fans are beginning to feel that if Baker won't play Diaz, maybe Baker should go.

Thundergod @TGod116 @Chandler_Rome At this point it should be a fireable offense not playing yainer @Chandler_Rome At this point it should be a fireable offense not playing yainer

Dustin Wright @_DustinWright_ @Chandler_Rome Why don’t we just fire Dusty and let Jim Crane and Jeff Bagwell manage the team? @Chandler_Rome Why don’t we just fire Dusty and let Jim Crane and Jeff Bagwell manage the team?

It's not that Baker can't see Diaz's potential, but he just believes in Maldonado's defense more than Diaz's offense. He told the Houston Chronicle:

"I love the hitting, but there’s more to catching than hitting, more than any other position on the field other than the pitcher. That’s part of our defense. If they don’t score, we’re not losing."

BJ Stewart @BJ_Stew @Chandler_Rome Dusty is too loyal to his veteran players and it’s costing this team wins. @Chandler_Rome Dusty is too loyal to his veteran players and it’s costing this team wins.

Steven McBride @SteveMcBride89 @Chandler_Rome @TheAstrosLocker I love the idea of trading Maldy! Like when we traded Miles Straw to make him play Rake and Chas! Let Diaz play!!!! @Chandler_Rome @TheAstrosLocker I love the idea of trading Maldy! Like when we traded Miles Straw to make him play Rake and Chas! Let Diaz play!!!!

Houston Astros fans are concerned that the manager and general manager may not be seeing things eye-to-eye.

Paul @AbreuSupremacy @Chandler_Rome More of the same dysfunction that took place with Click. Can’t believe it’s happening again lol. @Chandler_Rome More of the same dysfunction that took place with Click. Can’t believe it’s happening again lol.

sports @TyreesHelmet @Chandler_Rome Dusty and the Astros GM not seeing eye to eye, feels like I’ve seen this movie before. @Chandler_Rome Dusty and the Astros GM not seeing eye to eye, feels like I’ve seen this movie before.

juice nation htx @fruity713 @Chandler_Rome Not smart by Dana Brown to allow this madness to continue. Dustys leach needs to be way shorter!! @Chandler_Rome Not smart by Dana Brown to allow this madness to continue. Dustys leach needs to be way shorter!!

Of course, Baker did lead the team to an MLB title last season.

Larry Pruitt @lpruitt52 @Chandler_Rome Dusty won a championship. The Astros don't care what many of us think. @Chandler_Rome Dusty won a championship. The Astros don't care what many of us think.

Houston Astros falling further behind Rangers

Yainer Diaz #21 of the Houston Astros high fives Jake Meyers #6 after hitting a solo home run

The Astros entered Wednesday's games with a 36-25 record, 4.5 games behind the Rangers in the AL West standings.

