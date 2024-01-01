As the offseason rolls on, the New York Yankees have sights on the services of Gio Urshela as their next signing. As per Will Sammon of The Athletic, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets are two teams that are interested in landing the free agent infielder, who prominently plays third base.

Urshela enjoyed a good spell in the Bronx, playing three seasons there after a breakout year in 2019. In 291 games for the Yankees, he had 41 home runs, 153 RBIs, and scored 139 runs.

While his fit remains in question, fans are excited that the Yankees are interested in him.

"Should’ve never got rid of him!" one fan said.

Amid reports of interest, a past interview of Yankees GM Brian Cashman resurfaced, in which he was quoted as saying:

"We appreciate what Gio has done but he's not Josh Donaldson," Cashman said.

One fan took a jibe at this comment from Cashman from the past in the current context.

"I heard he was no Josh Donaldson," one fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Gio Urshela's positional fit with the Yankees amid injury concerns

While both parties may need each other, when we get into the infield depth for the Yankees, his fit will not be smooth. The Yankees already have veteran DJ LeMahieu as their regular third baseman and also boasts impressive talent in Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera at the position.

In other infield positions as well, the likes of Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Anthony Volpe have all solidified their playing time at first base, second base, and shortstop respectively.

Apart from this, Gio Urshela struggled to remain healthy, appearing in only 62 games for the LA Angels last season. He suffered a pelvic fracture in June, which cut his season short. His production numbers have also taken a hit of late, with him only hitting 15 home runs and 207 hits in the last two seasons.

It remains to be seen if Yankees' interest in him will materialize into a concrete offer soon.

