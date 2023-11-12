"I don't meditate as much as I would like to" - Vanessa Hudgens discusses challenges of making meditation a daily habit

With a schedule as busy as Vanessa Hudgens', it is quite expected that she must have little time for herself. Speaking about things that she loves to do on her own, the actor spoke about not being able to be regular about meditation even though she is a 'big fan.'

The High School Musical star and fiance of Pittsburgh Pirates star Cole Tucker has been very vocal about active meditation being a driving force in her day-to-day life.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hudgens spoke in detail about meditation and yoga and its positive effects on her life. She also talked about the disappointment in being unable to be regular about it.

"I wish I could say I meditate more, but it really takes persistence to make that a part of your daily routine," Hudgens said. "I don't meditate as much as I would like to."

"I'm a big fan of an active meditation," she continues, referring to meditation in motion. "I feel like doing yoga is such an amazing form of an active meditation because there's nothing better when you're in your flow, your mind is clear."

Vanessa Hudgens had met Cole Tucker on a Zoom Meditation group

Vanessa Hudgens also revealed that she met Cole Tucker on a Zoom meditation group. The couple were first linked in November of 2020. Thus, it's understandable that both of them found each other online during the tough Covid- period.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," she told ET. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

They had made things official with a post on social media on the following Valentine's Day. The couple have since stayed strong and reportedly got engaged in December last year. They are currently keeping things hush-hush, but fans are really excited about their upcoming wedding.