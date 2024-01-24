"I think it's added fuel to everyone's fire" - Aaron Boone believes last year's postseason absence has reinvigorated Yankees players

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an appearance on Tuesday's episode of popular baseball podcast "Evan and Tiki on WFAN." He spoke about the team's motivation to avoid a repeat of last season. The former MLB third baseman has been the manager of the New York side since 2018 and last season was his worst since then. When asked about the team's mentality ahead of the new season, Boone said last year's disappointment will add an extra motivation for the players.

Aaron Boone is former MLB player who spent thirteen seasons in the major leagues, with his most memorable spell coming with the Cincinnati Reds. He announced his retirement as a player in 2010 and became an analyst for ESPN for the next few years. After the 2017 season, the Yankees hired Boone to be their new manager and he has occupied the position since then.

In his six years as manager of the Yankees, last season was the first time they failed to make the playoffs and recorded the worst numbers during Boone's tenure as skipper. It was first time he finished 4th in the AL East and with the lowest winning percentage of .506. Hence, it is no surprise both the fans and the players were hugely disappointed at the end of the season. When asked about how that has effected their preparations for next season by Evan and Tiki, Boone replied:

"The way last season unfolded and not making the playoffs... I think it's added fuel to everyone's fire."

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone gives update on Jasson Dominguez injury

In a recent appearance on WFAN Sports Radio, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an update on the recovery timeline of rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

Dominguez made his MLB debut for the Yankees September last year. He became the youngest player in franchise history to score a home run on debut, doing so against Justin Verlander in his first at-bat. However, his season ended just nine days later due to a torn UCL which needed Tommy John surgery.

While Boone refused to give an estimate of the young outfielder's return, he confirmed that Dominguez has started the rehabilitation process and that it has been going well so far.

