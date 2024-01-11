"I didn't think it was going to happen" - Tyler Glasnow surprised that Dodgers managed to pull off Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing

On December 16, pitcher Tyler Glasnow was traded from the Rays to the Dodgers. That same day, Glasnow inked a five-year extension worth some $136.5 million with the team, the largest deal of his career.

At the very same time that Glasnow was putting pen to paper, his agent, Wasserman, was hard at work putting together another deal. Just over two weeks later, the Dodgers would sign three-time NPB MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a massive twelve-year contract with a value of $325 million.

Although the deals were being hammered out concurrently by the same agent, Glasnow maintains that he had no idea that Yamamoto would come to the Dodgers. On a recent appearance on host Chris Rose's show, Tyler Glasnow shared his surprise.

"Tyler Glasnow was shocked that the Dodgers landed Yamamoto" - Chris Rose Sports

Speaking to Rose, the 6-foot-8 former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher claimed that he had "no idea it was going to happen". making reference to Yamamoto's groundbreaking deal. Glasnow also admits to tepidly asking his agent, but no information was apparently extracted that way.

Like many others, Glasnow assumed that Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be heading to the New York Yankees. After being posted by the Orix Buffaloes on November 20, Yamamoto kept fans waiting for 37 days before announcing his intent to go to LA.

Joining both Yamamoto and Glasnow in the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation will, of course, be Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani inked his record-shattering $700 million deal on December 11. Between Glasnow, Yamamoto, and Ohtani, the Dodgers have pledged over $1 billion.

Last year, as a member of the Rays, Glasnow went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA across 120 innings of work. Given the Dodgers' willingness to invest substantially in him, it looks as though they expect Glasnow to become even better in the coming years.

Tyler Glasnow rounds out one of the most stacked rotations ever

Under the terms of Shohei Ohtani's contract, the Japanese star will take a mere $2 million salary until the end of his contract in 2034. At that point, he will become eligible for the remaining $680 million.

By doing this, the Dodgers have been able to save significantly against the MLB's luxury tax, freeing up the cash to sign Yamamoto and Glasnow. As a result, the Dodgers now possess one of the most fearsome pitching rotations we have ever seen, even if few saw it coming.

