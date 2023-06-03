After Aaron Judge set a single-season record with 62 home runs for the New York Yankees in 2022, the team knew that they needed to do whatever it takes to rettain the superstar.

After the 2022 season, Judge's one-year deal worth $19 million was set to expire. Naturally, the 6-foot-7 outfielder was to be met with plenty of interest from the league's other teams.

Last November, Judge rejected a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Yankees. At that point, things looked unsure regarding Judge's future in the Bronx. Rumors even began to swirl that he would go to his childhood team, the San Francisco Giants.

In a recent appearance on the "On Base" podcast with host Mookie Betts, Judge shed light on the fateful phone call that sealed Aaron Judge's long-term future in New York.

(via Aaron Judge describes his phone call with Hal Steinbrenner that finalized his return to the Yankees and also involved him being named captain(via @BRWalkoff Aaron Judge describes his phone call with Hal Steinbrenner that finalized his return to the Yankees and also involved him being named captain(via @BRWalkoff) https://t.co/sc7ZDFvxLM

According to Judge, he was at his parents home in Linden, California last winter when he was called by New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. According to Judge, the terms of the deal did not take long to hammer out after "throwing out a few numbers."

In Judge's interview, he recounted how after agreeing to the terms of the deal, Steinbrenner made reference to former Yankees captain Thurman Munson, who captained the team from 1969 to 1979.

Apparently, Steinbrenner offered the job of captain to Judge after making reference to Munson, who helped lead the team to victory in the 1978 and 1979 World Series.

In addition to inking a 9-year deal worth $960 million, making him the highest-paid position player of all time, Aaron Judge was also made the first captain of the team since Derek Jeter. Following process, Judge told Betts that he had wanted to stay in the Bronx all along, saying:

"It was just part of the business. I gotta go check out, see what’s out there, but man, in the back of my mind, it was always New York.”

Aaron Judge is a player worth the investment

After hitting a seemingly impassable record last season, Aaron Judge is once again lighting up the show. The 31-year old leads the league in home runs once again, and shows every sign of continuing to dominate for years into the future.

