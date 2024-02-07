“In complete awe” “Most precious moments!” - Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife Kara melts hearts with charming family portrait featuring new member

World Series champion and Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. is a proud parent to two beautiful daughters. Recently, his wife, Kara McCullers, shared heartwarming family portraits showcasing all four members of the happy family on her Instagram handle.

Fans on Instagram were in a state of awe after watching the beautiful family portraits and showered their blessings and love on the beautiful family of four.

Fan reactions on Kara McCullers' Instagram post

"In complete awe" - kellynash

"Most precious moments!" - lisamargaret_

Isla Graye McCullers, the second child of Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife Kara, was born at the beginning of the year.

The announcement was shared on Kara McCullers' Instagram, where she was shown cradling baby Isla.

"And then, in our newborn bubble, there were four Rang in the new year."

"Isla Graye McCullers, welcome to the world," read the post on Kara's Instagram handle.

The McCullers had previously celebrated the first of January with a new child. The McCullers family made the announcement of Ava Rae McCullers' birth on New Year's Eve of 2019. Ava's birthdate is Dec. 27, and the duo shared some amazing pictures of baby Ava on their Instagram profiles.

The Astros right-hander, who turns 31 in October, had surgery in June 2023 to remove a bone spur from his right elbow and rehabilitate the flexor tendon. As a result, he missed the second part of the 2023 MLB season.

Astros GM Dana Brown hopeful for Lance McCullers Jr. to make impactful return in the upcoming MLB season

It is unlikely that Lance McCullers Jr. will be prepared to pitch at the beginning of the season. GM Dana Brown did, however, clarify that he is anticipated to return in late July or early August, and the organization anticipates him to be a valuable asset in the second half of the regular season and the postseason.

This update does go some way toward explaining the Astros' lack of involvement in the starting pitching market during free agency this offseason. Although there is always a risk when depending on Lance McCullers Jr. to stay healthy, the Astros must take that into consideration when he returns to the lineup around trade deadline day.

