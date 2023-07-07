In Photos: Domingo German's wife throws him an unforgettable Perfect Game celebration, complete with elite baseball-inspired decor

Domingo German of the New York Yankees cemented his place in MLB history by throwing the 24th perfect game. The audience screamed in astonishment and shock when the last out was recorded, ending German's perfect game.

German's wife Mara Vega was equally thrilled and to celebrate the epic moment, she threw him a perfect game celebration.

In the pictures on social media, the German family was all smiles while they posed for the cameras. In some pictures, the elite decor can be seen and there was a cake with German's picture on it.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Domingo Germán’s wife threw him a perfect game celebration and the decor is elite Domingo Germán’s wife threw him a perfect game celebration and the decor is elite https://t.co/UISl5aAOyC

"Domingo Germán’s wife threw him a perfect game celebration and the decor is elite" - Talkin' Yanks

Following German's historic accomplishment, Vega shared her excitement on Instagram, basking in the accomplishment her husband attained.

Mara Vega's heartfelt message for her husband Domingo German

Mara Vega's feelings on Domingo German's perfect game were similar to those of the New York Yankees supporters who were present at the time.

She wrote on Instagram:

"Perfect Game. You don't know how great happiness I feel for you, because you deserve it, because you have worked hard for this, because I'm so proud, because God is not wrong and is changing tears of pain for tears of joy because it's worth it fight every day to keep growing, because from mistakes you learn, because I would like to say so many things but I have no plans, God is good. 28 / June / 2023 Unforgettable, so excited."

German pitched the fourth perfect game in Yankees history, further cementing his place in the club's famous record books. German entered the rare group of Yankees pitchers Don Larsen, David Wells, and David Cone with this amazing achievement.

Though everything seems perfect between Domingo German and his wife now, things weren't the same in 2000. German was involved in a very contentious incident in January 2020, which had major ramifications for both his personal and professional lives.

Following German's involvement in a domestic violence incident with his then-girlfriend and current wife Mara Vega, the MLB suspended him for 81 games.

