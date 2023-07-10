In Photos: Miami Marlins star Luis Arráez jets off to Seattle with family for 2023 MLB All-Star game

It will be a star-studded MLB international series, and Miami Marlins star Luis Arráez was seen in full spirits. Arráez is headed to Seattle with family for this year's MLB All-Star game. Luis' wife, Gladys Peñalver De Arráez, posted a couple of stunning pictures on social media, where the couple and their two daughters, Emma Luisana and Esther, are seen posing in front of the jet.

"All Star Family 2023 🌟✈️ Heading to Seattle 😍, it will be a beautiful experience with God 🙏🏽," Gladys Penalver De captioned the photo.

Here's the photo:

Many former MLB players are excited about the big MLB All-Star game. Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz and veteran host Kevin Burkhardt were seen taking a stroll through Seattle's Pike Place Market before the international series.

Jeter updated his fans with a nice picture on social media.

"Checking in from Seattle! #AllStarGame" - Derek Jeter

Luis Arráez and his wife are a private couple. Although the duo's wedding date is unknown, it is anticipated to have happened before 2016. Gladys Penalver De Arráez is a model and a homemaker.

The Arráez couple are all set to welcome baby no. 3

Gladys Penalver De Arráez announced in June that the couple is set to welcome their third baby girl into the world. Posting a couple of cute family photos on Instagram, she wrote:

"Happy to announce that Baby Arráez #3 is coming in November. Can't wait to meet our baby girl 💕❤️🙏🏽Thank you @Marlins for taking the time to organize this beautiful surprise for me and my family. I am happy to announce that next November we will welcome a new princess into our lives. Thanks to the Marlins for taking the time to organize this beautiful surprise for me and my family. Thank God for giving us a new blessing. ❤️🙏🏽🌸"

Arráez made his Major League Baseball debut in 2019 with the Minnesota Twins after signing with them as an international free agent in 2013.

Miami Marlins v Seattle Mariners

Arráez was an All-Star in 2022 and received the Silver Slugger Award and American League Batting Title. He was sent to the Marlins by the Twins during the 2022–2023 winter.

