In Photos: Nestor Cortes' fiancé sets Instagram on fire with her jaw-dropping beauty

Nestor Cortes' fiance Alondra Esteras Russy posted some stunning pictures of herself on social media recently. Russy is seen in the photos posing in a bodycon black and white dress accessorized with red long boots. She looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in the photos.

She captioned the post:

"The baby sent me a picture… #bebesita#anuel#brrrrr" - Alondra Esteras Russy

The New York Yankees pitcher and his wife-to-be got engaged in July 2022.

Nestor Cortes had a dreamy proposal for Alondra

Following his first participation in the MLB All-Star Game in July 2022, Cortes had a dreamy proposal for Russy. The 28-year-old documented his experience at the All-Star festivities in Los Angeles on Instagram. One of the photos showed him proposing to Russy.

"All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true," Cortes wrote. "Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my best friend. With my parents along my side." - Nestor Cortes

Russy was present with his family at the MLB All-Star Game red carpet. She posted the following photos on Instagram and described the proposal as "cherry on the cake." It is not yet clear when the duo will tie the knot.

"This was the one of the best experience of my life i really really enjoyed every moment and detail next to the love of my life and (MY)his parents 😅😂 what a journey and hopefully many more to come , of course one of the best part ( the proposal) that was cherry on top "❤️- Alondra Esteras Russy

The New York Yankees selected Cortés in the 36th round during the 2013 MLB draft. He was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the Rule 5 draft following the 2017 campaign, and after making his MLB debut with them in 2018, he joined the Yankees once more.

Before returning to the Yankees in 2021, Cortés pitched for the Mariners in 2019. He played in the MLB All-Star game in 2022.

