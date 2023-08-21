In Photos: Paul Skenes' new girlfriend Olivia Dunne wants to empower women in athletics via latest swimsuit photoshoot

According to reports, Olivia Dunne, Paul Skene's new girlfriend, wants to promote female athletic empowerment through her most recent swimsuit photos.

Popular LSU gymnast Dunne has churned out more trending videos on TikTok, while the world attempts to figure out whether she is dating former LSU baseball player Skenes.

Dunne, who was introduced earlier this year as one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 rookies, has gained notoriety online. For her, it's a "dream come true."

Here are the behind-the-scenes photos of Dunne on TikTok:

@SI SWIMSUIT 👙 the raw footage:) #foryou #siswim

Dunne wants her debut photo session with SI Swimsuit to motivate future generations of female athletes.

She reportedly said,

“When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds—and you can be a strong independent woman while doing it all. You can be an athlete, you can be in school, and you can do modelling.”

Ben Watts captured Olivia Dunne in Puerto Rico for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue. Dunne took up gymnastics when she was three and now earns more than seven figures per year from her name, image, and likeness arrangements, making her the highest-paid female collegiate athlete in the nation. Dunne, better known as "Livvy" to her devoted TikTok and Instagram fans, utilises both the named platforms to support female athletes and promote gymnastics.

Are Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne dating?

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was the first to report Skenes' relationship update. Skenes recalls he first met Dunne when one of his friends began dating her flatmate.

"Just a small-world type of thing," said Paul Skenes.

In this year's MLB draft, Skenes was regarded as one of the most professionally prepared prospects. He leaves LSU significantly more polished as a result of COVID-19's effects on his undergraduate experience.