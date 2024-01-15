Inside 2012 Cy Young winner David Price's former $6,500,999 Massachusetts mansion ft. French doors, grand foyer with unbeatable Fenway proximity

Back in 2020 when David Price left the Red Sox for the Dodgers the former 5x All-Star planned to sell his $6,500,999 million mansion in Newton, Massachusetts.

David Price is one of the most decorated pitchers to have played in the MLB in the last decade and a half. The veteran was the 2012 AL Cy Young winner and has added several pitching awards to his name over different years. His incredible comeback performance during the 2018 season won him the Babe Ruth award and handed the Red Sox their fourth World Series win of this century.

After moving on from the Red Sox, Price put his estate in Newton on sale. The home that is around ten miles away from Fenway Park is as elaborate as its 'price' tag.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The dramatic foyer with its impressive double staircase and French doors defines the magnificent entrance. Throughout, there are mahogany hardwood flooring and high ceilings. A beautiful library/office with mahogany paneling is next to a living area that is enhanced by a fireplace.

The master bedroom with its spa-like bathroom is located on the upper floor. There is enough space for family members or guests in the four extra bedrooms upstairs.

Price's former mansion

Price's former mansion

Price's former mansion

David Price is a lover of real estate with multiple properties

Price owns properties in Nashville, Tennessee, Naples, Florida, and a desert house. Earlier this year, Justin Upton of the Los Angeles Angels sold the All-Star outfielder his desert Arizona property.

In 2014, the pitcher paid somewhat less than $4 million for a home in Nashville, Tennessee's Forest Hills neighborhood. The roughly 10,000-square-foot mansion was built in 2007 on more than two acres.

A trust connected to Price bought a four-bedroom house in Naples, Florida, at the beginning of 2018. The 6,600-square-foot estate is easily accessible by car from Talis Park Golf Club.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.