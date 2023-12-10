Inside Astros star Lance McCullers Jr.'s former $1,630,000 Houston home, just 6 mins away from Minute Maid Park

Lance McCullers has had a home in Houston since his MLB debut, but he has shifted places during the eight-year spell. The starter sold his first house purchased in his rookie season in 2020 during the lockdown-affected season.

McCullers has spent all his career with the Houston Astros. He made his debut in 2015 and moved into a lavish home in 2017. In 2020, he moved out of the home worth $1.625 million at the time. He had purchased the house worth $1.65 million for an undisclosed amount.

Situated in the heart of the West University community, the house is easily accessible by foot from eateries and retail establishments. Minute Maid Park and Downtown Houston are six miles away. The home has four bedrooms and five baths spread out over 3,452 square feet.

Lance McCullers' home

The large family area has built-in shelves and a gas fireplace, which are perfect for showcasing medals or family portraits. A spacious island with an abundance of storage drawers and a charming breakfast room are characteristics of the magnificent gourmet kitchen.

Lance McCullers' home

Along with a mudroom and walk-in pantry, the first floor also has a multipurpose space that may serve as a fifth bedroom or study. The expansive owner's suite is located on the upper floor and features a huge shower with black, white and gray herringbone tiling, a vanity area with a "spa-like bath" and a custom-built closet.

There are three further bedrooms, each with a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite bathroom.

Looking at Lance McCullers' career

Lance McCullers has had a career filled with highs and lows. The pitcher was selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft. Three years later, he made his debut as the Astros' fortunes turned as well. In 2017, he helped them to a World Series win and earned an All-Star cap.

However, disaster struck when he missed the entirety of the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery. He returned in the shortened 2020 season, going 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA, which was enough for him to earn a five-year $85 million contract with the team. He also missed the entire 2023 season due to a treatment of a flexor tendon in his pitching arm.

