"It gives us a nice chance to get to the playoffs" - Jim Crane believes Astros could make deep postseason run after Josh Hader's addition 

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane spoke to reporters recently after his team signed All-Star reliever Josh Hader, sharing his confidence that they will be challenging for the World Series once again. The Houston bullpen was left short after three of their relievers became free agents in the offseason, but they have since addressed that need. Speaking to MLB.com, Crane said that the team now boasts a strong bullpen capable of taking them to the playoffs and beyond.

Josh Hader was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 MLB draft, but was traded to the Houston Astros the next year. The left-handed pitcher spent three years in the Astros minor league system before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Since then, Hader has established himself as one of the best closers of his generation, winning three NL Reliever of the Year awards and making five All-Star appearances. While several teams courted the closer as one of the top free agents in the market, he is now set to return to the Astros once again.

The Astros filled one of the biggest holes in their roster after losing the likes of Hector Neris, Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek to free agency at the end of the season. They had to spend big to land him though, with Hader's contract reportedly being worth $95 million over five years. Nonetheless, owner Jim Crane is happy with the piece of business and gave his vote of confidence on their bullpen, saying:

“With Pressly and Abreu [and Hader], you have three quality guys, 7-8-9, wherever they pitch. We think it gives us a nice chance to get to the playoffs and make a run at another World Series."

Josh Hader's contract with Astros includes full no-trade clause

The Houston Astros have introduced Josh Hader as their new player today after initial reports of an agreement were reported by MLB Insider Mark Fiensand on Friday. While the exact details of the contract are not yet released, Feinsand reported that it is a five-year, $95 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause and a bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera award.

Hader will join Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu to make an exciting bullpen, though it is not confirmed if he will take the role of closer, pushing Pressley a spot ahead. Now boasting a lethal bullpen, the Astros have made a strong statement in their challenge for the World Series next year.

