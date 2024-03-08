Canadian MLB veteran Joey Votto recently said that he's jealous of all the players gearing up for Opening Day as he continues to search for a major league spot in a team.

The former Cincinnati Reds slugger appeared in 65 games last year and became a free agent at the end of the season. Since then, he has made it clear that he wants to return to major league action as he continues training in the hopes that someone will sign him.

In a recent interview he spoke openly about how much he misses major league action:

“As the weather turns and the days get longer and people get excited to be outside ... It’s like a big barbecue, and I just miss it. I miss it so much,” said Votto.

Joey Votto was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2002 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2007.

He made his way into the first baseman role in the following years and had his breakthrough season in 2010, winning the NL MVP award and makiing his first All-Star appearance. For almost two decades, he has been a mainstay in the Reds roster before ending his time with them last year.

At 40 and the best days of his career long gone, no team has been willing to take on the veteran over the offseason. However, that has not stopped him from doing his best to maximize his chances, regularly posting videos of his preparations on social media.

Joey Votto linked to two MLB teams

Veteran slugger Joey Votto has made sure that the MLB world knows that he's available as a free agent and how much it means to him to return to the big leagues.

He has been a constant presence on social media, sharing his individual preparations for the upcoming season. Latest reports suggest that two teams have shown interest in him.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels have been named as potential candidates to grant Votto his wish. While the veteran may not be as valuable in defence anymore, he's a capable designated hitter who brings a wealth of experience.

