J.D. Martinez News: Angels show interest in signing former Dodgers All-Star after Blake Snell rumors heat up

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly in talks with former LA Dodgers star and free agent J.D. Martinez. The team has recently been linked with former Cy Young winner Blake Snell, as many believe they are one of the top landing spots for the pitcher with Opening Day nearing.

According to Jon Heyman, apart from Snell, the Angels are also in talks with a three-time Silver Slugger winner. It seems like they want to add some solid punch after Mike Trout and Martinez could be a great fit.

Last season, the 36-year-old DH showed a major bounce back in his form after joining the Dodgers in December 2022 on a one-year $10 million deal. He played 113 games, hitting .271 along with 33 home runs and 103 RBI.

With Shohei Ohtani leaving a massive hole in the roster, signing Snell and Martinez this offseason would be a great opportunity for the Angels to fill that gap before they start their new season.

MLB journalist adds more on reports suggesting J.D. Martinez turned down Giants' move

Earlier this year, former Dodgers DH JD Martinez turned down a free agency move to the Giants because 'he didn't want to go there,' per Jon Heyman.

However, journalist Alex Pavlovic added that Martinez's side made a counteroffer to the Giants, which the club wasn't comfortable with, and hence the deal couldn't materialize.

Following this, the team pivoted to Jorge Soler and signed the All-Star DH on a three-year, $42 million deal.

